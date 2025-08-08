Aviation Unions Begin Total Shutdown Of Sector On Monday, Issue Notice To Airlines

Aviation unions yesterday directed Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) workers to halt services indefinitely beginning on Monday over unresolved issues.

The National Union of Air Transport Employees, Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria, Association of Nigeria Aviation Professionals, and the Amalgamated Union of Public Corporations, Civil Service, Technical and Recreational Services Employees issued the directive in a statement.

The unions on July 31 issued the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo a seven-day ultimatum over the prolonged delay in implementing a new salary structure for workers under the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency.

They threatened a total withdrawal of services if the issues were not resolved, a development capable of shutting down operations in the country’s aviation sector.

They also expressed frustration that despite concluding negotiations with NAMA over eight months ago, the agreed salary adjustments remain unimplemented.

Reminding the minister that the ultimatum expired yesterday, the unions asked aviation stakeholders to prepare for service disruptions. They also urged all NAMA employees to strictly comply with the instructions.

The statement said: “The notice of withdrawal of services given on July 30th, 2025, expires at the end of today (yesterday).

“Therefore, all workers of NAMA are hereby directed to stop all services with effect from August 11 at 05hrs indefinitely.

“All airlines and allied companies, as well as the flying public, are hereby informed of the above-stated action and advised to make alternative travel arrangements.

“All staff shall comply with this directive, and only joint communication from the national secretariats of the above-named unions shall be heeded about further directives on this matter.”