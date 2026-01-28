Aviation: ‘Systemic Inefficiencies Cause Of Airfare Rise’

….airlines not isolated from blame

A former Director General of the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB), Akin Olateru, has pointed to systemic inefficiencies rather than isolated airline decisions as the root cause of high airfares.

In a recent aviation town hall meeting, put together by Avaero Capital Partners with the theme: “High Air Fares: Are Airlines Really the Problem?” Olateru noted that seasonal fare increase was a global phenomenon and should not be viewed in isolation.

Olateru argued that the Nigerian system makes it nearly impossible for airlines to keep fares low due to structural bottlenecks. The aircraft engineer emphasised that since almost 95 per cent of aviation inputs (fuel, spare parts, training, and maintenance) are dollar-denominated while revenues are in naira, the system is fundamentally flawed.

He argued that without a special window or systemic fix for FX access, airlines are forced to hedge against currency volatility by raising fares. A major systemic failure he often cited is the lack of comprehensive Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) facilities within Nigeria.

Airlines, he said, must fly planes to Europe or the Middle East for C-Checks. This adds ferry costs (fuel and crew for empty flights) and long downtime to the fare price.

He blamed the system for not incentivising the local development of these facilities sooner, stating that operational costs are driven up by systemic infrastructure gaps. “For instance, poor airfield lighting at many airports limits operations to daylight only, reducing aircraft utilisation.

When a plane can only fly eight hours a day instead of 18, the system forces the airline to recover the full daily cost from fewer passengers,” he said.

While the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) often disputes airlines’ claim of 18 taxes, Olateru has consistently advocated for a more streamlined fiscal system. He suggested that the current regime—where airlines pay various levies to multiple agencies (FAAN, NCAA, NAMA)—is a cumbersome system that ultimately penalises passengers.

He explained that travel costs typically spike during peak periods such as Christmas and New Year, just as hotel rates worldwide rise during the same season.

Conversely, off-peak periods, such as travelling to Dubai during Ramadan, often attract significantly lower prices. According to him, aviation is no different from any other business responding to demand cycles. However, he stressed that Nigeria’s situation goes far beyond seasonal demand.

The Ex-NSIB boss identified two fundamental challenges confronting local airlines: foreign exchange exposure and the high cost of funds.

Unlike airlines in the United States or Europe that sell tickets and settle most of their obligations in the same currency, Nigerian airlines sell tickets in naira while up to 90 per cent of their operating costs, ranging from aircraft leasing to maintenance, are denominated in foreign currency.

This mismatch, he said, placed Nigerian operators at a severe disadvantage. Compounding the problem is the cost of borrowing. With interest rates ranging between 30 and 35 per cent, Olateru questioned how any capitalintensive business could sustainably operate under such conditions. He emphasised that airlines are not charitable organisations and cannot absorb these costs without passing them on to consumers.