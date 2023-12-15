Aviation Shakeup: FG Fires FAAN, NCAA, NiMet, NAMA, NSIB Directors

The Federal Government yesterday fired all directors in the various agencies under the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development. Consequently, the Minister, Festus Keyamo, ordered the directors to hand over to the most senior officers. Spokesman for the ministry, Odutayo Oluseyi, confirmed this in a statement.

The directors affected were those of the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Nigeria Meteorological Agency (NiMet), Nigeria Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) and Nigeria Safety and Investigation Bureau (NSIB).

The statement said: “Fol- lowing the change in leadership, the Aviation and Aerospace Development Agencies’ CEOs and MDs aimed to reposition the aviation industry and ensure safety and efficient air travel experiences for Nigerians in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu.

“I am directed to inform all directors of the following agencies that they have been relieved of their appointments forthwith and should hand over to the most senior officer in their various directorates with immediate effect. “The directors of the affected agencies are as follows: FAAN, NiMet, NAMA, NCAA, and NSIB.

I am also to inform all the agencies’ board secretaries and legal advisers that they are not affected by this directive.” The development came a day after Tinubu fired all heads of aviation agencies and replaced them with acting and substantive heads.