Aviation Security Workers Begin Nationwide Strike Wednesday

The Aviation Security and Logistics sub-sector will on Wednesday, August 16 embark on a nationwide strike over low pay, according to the National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE).

This was contained in a circular made available to the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos Command, Director, Department of State Security, Commissioner of Police, Airports Command, and Airport Commandant.

The circular, which was signed by NUATE General Secretary Comrade Ocheme Aba, bemoaned the pitiful monthly salary that AVSEC graduates receive.

He added that prior attempts to negotiate higher compensation for their members had been fruitless.