Aviation Safety: NCAA Certifies Kano, Port Harcourt Int’l Airports

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has certified that the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA) and the Jeremiah Obafemi Awolowo International Airport, Port Harcourt (JOAIA) have met regulatory requirements.

This is the first time both airports will be certified by the NCAA. This also brings to four the number of certified international airports in Nigeria. Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos and Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, were previously certified.

The NCAA Director-General, Capt. Chris Najomo, who was excited about the historical moment, said the process was not merely procedural — “It was, indeed, a demonstration of the NCAA’s unwavering commitment to ensuring that every aerodrome in Nigeria meets the requirements prescribed in the Nigeria Civil Aviation Regulations 2023 Part 12, Vol. I, which represents the domesticated version of ICAO Annexe 14, Volume I.”

Presenting the certificates of both aerodromes to the Managing Director, Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Mrs Olubunmi Kuku, the operators of the airports, on Friday at the NCAA Corporate Headquarters in Abuja, Capt. Najomo highlighted that “both MAKIA and JOAIA have now been adjudged compliant and have no matters of significant safety concern outstanding.”

He emphasised that aerodrome certification is not a ceremonial exercise, but a globally recognised attestation that the aerodrome infrastructure is safe; operational procedures meet international benchmarks, and safety management systems are functional.

The NCAA chief executive further explained that with the certification, insurance premiums on the aerodrome would reduce significantly.

“Certification strengthens the airport’s risk profile in the eyes of insurers, often resulting in more favourable insurance premiums and improved underwriting conditions for both the aerodrome operator and, in some cases, the airlines and service providers operating at the airport. For airlines, investors, and the travelling public, this certificate is a seal of confidence,” he stated.

“For Nigeria, it is another step towards strengthening our aviation credibility and competitiveness. I dare say that it aligns with the Honourable Minister’s 5-point agenda in particular, and Mr President’s Renewed Hope Agenda in general, which emphasises infrastructure renewal, institutional strengthening, and improved service delivery across strategic national sectors, including aviation,” he further assured.

He reaffirmed that the NCAA will maintain continuous adherence to Nigerian Civil Aviation Regulations and ICAO Standards and Recommended Practices (SARPs), uphold robust safety management systems, adopt technology-driven operational practices, ensure quality-driven and transparent processes that satisfy all stakeholders, while supporting the sustainable development of the aviation industry and national economy, in accordance with our mandate.

In her remarks, FAAN MD, Mrs Kuku said FAAN received the certificates with humility and a clear understanding of the responsibility they confer.

“We acknowledge the Authority’s note regarding the outstanding items in the corrective action plan. Let me assure the NCAA of our strict adherence to this corrective action plan”, she assured.

“We have already activated dedicated teams and processes to address them with urgency and precision. We view this not as a footnote, but as the next critical phase in our commitment to continuous improvement. Our goal is absolute compliance, and we will not rest until every single item is conclusively resolved,” she further stated.

“The certification of these two major international gateways is a strategic pillar of growth in Nigeria’s aviation sector. It reinforces confidence for airlines, assures passengers of our commitment to world-class safety, and enhances Nigeria’s standing within the global aviation community. It is a clear signal that our airports are operated with integrity, professionalism, and in strict adherence to international benchmarks,” she said.

Earlier in his comments, the Director of Aerodrome and Airspace Standards (Daas), Engr. Godwin Balang, the supervising director, said his responsibility is to ensure that every aerodrome in the nation meets the technical, operational, and safety requirements prescribed in Nig.CARs Part 12, Vol. I, supported by the guidance in NCAA Advisory Circular NCAA-AC-ARDO02.

“Our inspectors conducted multiple assessments and validated corrective actions as required until most of the identified gaps were satisfactorily addressed, leaving a few outstanding, thus necessitating the invocation of applicable restrictions aligning the certificates issued with prevailing realities”, he explained.

“We will continue to exercise the surveillance responsibilities through periodic inspections, audits, validation of reported data, and enforcement where necessary”, he assured.