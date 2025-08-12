Aviation Safety: LP Condemns Selective Justice By Law Enforcement Agencies

The Labour Party (LP) has challenged the law enforcement agencies and aviation authorities to bring to justice, Fuji musician, Wasiu Ayinde, popularly known as K1 De Ultimate (KWAM 1), for violating aviation law, just at they promptly did in the case of Ms. Comfort Emmanson.

The party in a statement issued by the Senior Special Assistant (Media) to interim National Chairman, Ken Asogwa, said KWAM 1 allegedly endangered the lives of hundreds of passengers aboard a ValueJet aircraft by attempting to stop a taxing plane.

The party regretted that this flagrant violation of established aviation safety regulations was glossed over by the relevant authorities, “Apparently because of the musician’s proximity to the president.”

It added that while Ms. Emmanson was stripped naked by aviation security, arraigned before the court, sent to Kirikiri Correctional Centre, and placed on Airlines Operators of Nigeria’s ‘No-Fly’ list within 24 hours, for refusing to switch off her phone and assault, several aviation stakeholders scrambled to defend KWAM 1 rather than condemn his recklessness.

“The message from these two episodes could not be clearer: if you are connected to those in power, you can flout the law with impunity. If you are not, the system will come down on you with crushing force.

“This selective application of justice is not justice at all, it is the most insidious form of pretended justice,” Labour Party said.

The party reminded President Bola Tinubu of the words in the second and third stanzas of the nation’s reinstated National Anthem, which he personally signed into law.

According to the Labour Party, second stanza of the National Anthem says Nigeria’s “flag shall be a symbol that truth and justice reign,” while the third stanza prays to God to “help us to build a nation where no man is oppressed.”

It wondered whether the reinstatement of the National Anthem was out of conviction rather than nostalgia, and demanded that Kwam 1 should face the same justice meted out to Ms. Emmanson.

“After all, what is good for the goose must also be good for the gander,” the party stated.