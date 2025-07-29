Aviation: Regulator Gives 2026 Deadline For Airport Certification Compliance

The Director of Aerodrome and Airspace Standards, Godwin Balang, has declared a firm January 2026 deadline for airport certification and compliance across all Nigerian aerodromes.

He stated that operating uncertified airports is no longer acceptable under Nigeria’s aviation laws or international safety protocols.

Speaking recently about his transition from the NCAA’s Directorate of Airworthiness Standards to Aerodrome and Airspace Standards, Balang disclosed troubling gaps in oversight.

He said the regulatory body was beaming its searchlight on domestic aerodromes because the huge number recorded indicates higher risks.

“When I came into this directorate, I discovered that many airstrips and airports operated without certification. Worse, this had become normal,” he said.

To address this, NCAA began identifying non-compliant aerodromes and initiated certification efforts. “It is unacceptable for aerodromes to operate for years without regulatory approval. That culture must end,” Balang warned.

According to him, allowing uncertified operations violates both ICAO requirements and Nigeria Civil Aviation Regulations (Nig. CARs). “You can’t say it’s not a violation. Even ICAO is aware of our stance,” he emphasised.

Already, the NCAA has certified Nigeria’s major airports—Lagos and Abuja—and intends to replicate this at other key airports. “The process will extend to Port Harcourt, Kano, and Enugu.

Certification isn’t just paper-work—it’s declaring deficiencies and correcting them to enhance safety,” he noted. He explained that airport certification and compliance improve safety even when no new infrastructure is introduced.

“When you certify, you also disclose limitations—like runway length, lighting, or poor navigation aids. That transparency alone enhances safety,” Balang explained.

Importantly, the NCAA is shifting its attention to domestic terminals, where risks are often underestimated. Between 2013 and 2014, international traffic hovered at four million.

Yet domestic traffic handled 13 to 14 million seats annually. That’s where the real risk lies,” he pointed out. To manage this, the NCAA has granted some temporary exemptions.

However, by January 2026, all operators must obtain valid operational permits. “There are no more excuses. The deadline is non-negotiable,” Balang said.

Looking at broader challenges, Balang noted that many Nigerian airports were built in the 1970s with a design lifespan of just 25 years. “Many of these structures are now far past their intended lifespans. Yet, we see opportunities, not just problems,” he said.

According to him, the authority now uses freely available safety and economic data to drive modernisation efforts. “This isn’t an imported argument. Our data proves that we must act decisively, or face another 40-year cycle of decay,” Balang cautioned.

He recalled Nigeria’s former vibrant airport culture, especially in cities like Jos. “When I was younger, people went to the airport to relax, eat, socialise, even sightsee.

That was the airport culture,” he said. Unfortunately, that culture has faded. “Today, people only go to airports to fly. The non-aeronautical value is gone. We need to bring that back,” he urged.

He warned that the government cannot continue indefinitely reinvesting in airports that fail to evolve. “If we don’t rebuild sustainably now, we’ll return to this same crisis again. History will repeat itself,” Balang warned.

In closing, he reiterated that airport certification and compliance are not optional. “It is the only way to guarantee that Nigerian airports remain safe, viable, and ready for the future,” he concluded.