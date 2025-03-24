Aviation: Nigeria’ll Soon Produce Draft Document Of State Safety Programme – Najomo

Share

The Director-General of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Chris Najomo, on Monday revealed that Nigeria would soon produce a draft document of the State Safety Programme (SSP).

Najomo made the disclosure in his welcome address while the NCAA was hosting the ICAO-West and Central Africa (WACAF) Regional Office of the African and Indian Ocean (AFI) Region Plan-State Safety Programme (SSP) Assistance Mission to Nigeria.

The State Safety Programme (SSP) is an integrated set of regulations and activities aimed at improving safety in civil aviation.

It is required by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and is unique to each member state.

The SSP ensures the effectiveness of safety performance elements and addresses identified aviation safety risks.

As part of the process to develop the SSP for Nigeria, the NCAA is hosting the ICAO-WACAF Regional Office of the AFI Region Plan-State Safety Programme (SSP) Assistance Mission to Nigeria.

The event commenced on Monday in Abuja.

Najomo said: “The document has gone through some of the required processes. We have sent it out to stakeholders for input, and we have received feedback.”

The DG, who was represented by the NCAA Director of Special Duties, Horatius Egua, also said that the NCAA has planned a few more programmes, including a physical stakeholders’ meeting in April 2025 and an SMS workshop for chief executives.

He reiterated that the SSP would not succeed without the cooperation of CEOs in the aviation industry.

He noted that with technical support from WACAF-ICAO, the NCAA would be able to bridge any gaps that may have been overlooked, adding that the technical mission programme would also help fast-track the implementation of the SSP.

Iteke Ifeanyi Chukwunomso, the National Coordinator of SSP and General Manager, of Air Operator Certification and Surveillance, NCAA, further explained that the SSP integrates safety activities and requirements.

“It’s not that we haven’t been doing this before, but now we are going to be more proactive and predictive because we don’t need to wait for an accident to happen,” he said.

According to him, “Part of the SSP would require service providers to implement an effective safety management system. Within these systems, service providers must justify their continued operations through the continuous collection, collation, and analysis of safety data. That is what the SSP brings.”

“There is a safety management requirement for both States and service providers. The service providers include airlines, approved maintenance organisations, approved training organisations, international general aviation operators, FAAN, and NAMA, among others. Some of them have already started implementing the Safety Management System, but not in the way we expect it to be,” he further explained.

