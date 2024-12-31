Aviation: Nigeria Needs N3trn To Tackle Infrastructure Deficit

Share

Indications have emerged that the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) will need over N3 trillion to tackle many of the country’s infrastructure deficits in the aviation sector.

Without these upgrades, the industry risks continued operational bottlenecks, reduced safety margins, and diminished passenger confidence.

An aviation expert and a top official of FAAN, who pleaded anonymity, told New Telegraph that addressing these challenges required coordinated efforts among stakeholders.

He added that investments in airport infrastructure, particularly airfield lighting and navigation systems, were essential.

He reiterated that the integration of advanced weather forecasting technologies would further enhance resilience during adverse conditions.

Moreover, adopting a collaborative approach among aviation bodies, government agencies, and private investors, he noted, could accelerate progress, adding that as climate change intensifies, the frequency of severe weather events, these solutions become increasingly vital for the industry’s growth and stability.

Nigeria’s aviation network includes 21 airports under the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), yet only seven are equipped for 24-hour operations.

These airports are Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja; Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos; Port Harcourt International Airport, Port Harcourt; Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano; Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu; Kaduna Airport, Kaduna; and Benin Airport, Benin City.

The lack of airfield lighting and instrumentation in other airports frequently leads to flight delays, cancellations, and financial losses. Passenger dissatisfaction also increases as airlines struggle to maintain seamless operations beyond daylight hours.

A representative from FAAN noted: “Enhancing our airport infrastructure is vital to minimising these disruptions.” Weather, particularly during harmattan haze and rainy seasons, significantly disrupts flight schedules.

These periods are marked by poor visibility, affecting both day and night operations. The limited number of airports equipped with advanced lighting and navigation systems exacerbates these issues.

Airlines must often reroute or delay flights, compounding financial losses and operational inefficiencies. Advanced meteorological tools and contingency plans are urgently needed to mitigate these disruptions.

Globally, weather-related challenges remain a critical focus for aviation bodies. The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) has introduced guidelines to enhance runway visibility and improve safety during adverse weather.

Similarly, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) advocates for predictive tools to help airlines manage disruptions more effectively.

In Nigeria, the lack of advanced weather forecasting systems poses additional hurdles, necessitating collaboration between airlines, government agencies, and meteorological services.

Notably, Nigeria’s aviation faces challenges due to limited regional responses to these pressing issues.

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) and FAAN have concluded plans to impose a “No Fly List”, on unruly passengers who destroy operational facilities and attack airline personnel at airports across the country on account of delayed or canceled flights.

The authorities said as much they are not in support of airlines violating the rights of passengers, experiencing either delay or cancellation of their flights should be used as a license to carry out wanton destruction of airport facilities or invasion of the airside to disrupt aircraft movement.

Speaking at a stakeholders’ forum yesterday in Lagos, the Acting Director General of NCAA, Captain Chris Najomo and the Managing Director of FAAN, Mrs Olubunmi Kuku frowned at the unruly conduct of irate passengers, describing their behaviour as unacceptable.

They said the authorities would use the instrument of the law to keep such persons in check by ensuring that any passenger who puts up such unacceptable conduct is arrested, prosecuted and made to pay for the property destroyed.

They also frowned at the unruly behaviour of passengers who molest, attack and beat up airline personnel, saying efforts are underway to escalate appropriate punishment through magistrate and mobile courts to be set up at the airports to deal with the situation.

