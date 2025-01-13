Aviation: Nigeria, African Carriers To See Further Growth

Share

Nigeria and other African airlines are most likely to see further growth in 2025 following outstanding performance in the later stages of last year.

Last year was a period of resilience and adaptation for the airline industry. Its ability to navigate complex challenges while embracing technological advancements underscores its enduring relevance in a rapidly changing world.

In 2025, the promise of sustainable aviation, enhanced passenger experiences, and robust market growth inspire optimism.

For travellers and industry players alike, the skies ahead are filled with opportunity. African airlines saw a 12.4 per cent year-on-year increase in demand.

Capacity was up 6.0 per cent year-on-year. The load factor rose to 72.9 per cent (+4.1 ppt compared to November 2023) according to the International Air Transport Association (IATA) which released data for November 2024 global passenger demand with the following highlights.

Total demand, measured in revenue passenger kilometres (RPK), was up 8.1 per cent compared to November 2023. Total capacity, measured in available seat kilometres (ASK), was up 5.7 per cent year-on-year.

The November load factor was 83.4 per cent (+1.9 ppt compared to November 2023), an alltime high for November. According to the group, international demand rose 11.6 per cent compared to November 2023.

Capacity was up 8.6 per cent year-on-year, and the load factor was 83.4 per cent (+2.3 ppt compared to November 2023). Strong performance by carriers in Europe and Asia-Pacific drove this double-digit expansion in demand.

Domestic demand rose 3.1 per cent compared to Novem – ber 2023. Capacity was up 1.5 per cent year-on-year and the load factor was 83.5% (+1.2 ppt compared to November 2023).

“November was another month of strong growth in the demand for air travel with an overall expansion of 8.1 per cent. The month was also another reminder of the supply chain issues that are preventing airlines from getting the aircraft they need to meet growing demand.

Capacity growth is lagging demand by 2.4 ppts and load factors are at record levels. “Airlines are missing out on opportunities to better serve customers, modernise their products and improve their environmental performance because aircraft are not being delivered on time.

The 2025 New Year’s resolution for the aerospace manufacturing sector must be finding a fast and durable solution for their supply chain issues,” said Willie Walsh, IATA’s Director General.

Domestic RPK increased 3.1 per cent over the previous year, decelerating slightly from the 3.5 per cent growth posted in October. Signs of stable growth were shown in all markets except in the US which saw a 2.7 per cent contraction, deeper than the 1.2 per cent year-onyear dip recorded in October.

This is part of a slowing trend in the US domestic market since June 2024 and mainly reflects lower low-cost carrier activity. US mainline carriers have continued to see growth over the same period.

All regions showed growth for international passenger markets in November 2024 compared to November 2023.

Europe had the highest load factors (85.0%) while Asia-Pacific led on growth with a 19.9 per cent yearon-year expansion in demand. Asia-Pacific airlines achieved a 19.9 per cent year-on-year increase in demand.

Capacity increased 16.2 per cent year-onyear and the load factor was 84.9 per cent (+2.6 ppt compared to November 2023). European carriers had a 9.4 per cent year-on-year increase in demand.

Capacity increased 7.1 per cent year-on-year, and the load factor was 85.0 per cent (+1.8 ppt compared to November 2023).

Middle Eastern carriers saw an 8.7 per cent year-on-year increase in demand. Capacity increased 3.9 per cent year-onyear and the load factor was 81.0 per cent (+3.6 ppt compared to November 2023).

