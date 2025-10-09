Aviation Ministry To Commence Personnel Audit To Boost Efficiency

The Federal Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development has announced plans to begin the implementation of the Personnel Audit and Skills Gap Analysis (PASGA) Project, aimed at strengthening human resource management and enhancing institutional capacity across the Federal Civil Service.

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of STRANSFORM Limited, the consulting firm engaged by the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF), Dr. Offiong Archibong, made this known during a courtesy visit to the Ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Dr. Ibrahim Kana, to formally brief the management on the project.

According to a statement signed on Thursday by Margaret Oyinboade, for the Head, Press and Public Affairs of the Ministry, the PASGA initiative is part of ongoing reforms by the OHCSF to build a modern and efficient civil service.

Permanent Secretary Dr. Kana welcomed the initiative and expressed the Ministry’s full commitment to its successful implementation. He stated that the project aligns with the government’s goal of promoting an Efficient, Productive, Incorruptible, and Citizen-Centred (EPIC) workforce capable of delivering on the Ministry’s strategic objectives.

Kana commended the OHCSF for championing the transformative initiative and assured the consultants of the Ministry’s full cooperation. He emphasized that the project’s outcomes would significantly enhance operational efficiency, human capital development, and service delivery within the Ministry and the aviation sector at large.

In her remarks, Dr. Archibong explained that the PASGA Project was designed to establish accurate and up-to-date personnel records, strengthen human resource planning, and identify critical skills gaps to guide targeted training, recruitment, and deployment across Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs).

She said the project would focus on three key components: People Verification – to ensure the accuracy of personnel records, Skills Assessment – to determine existing competencies and identify training needs, HR Policies and Systems Analysis – to review and strengthen human resource structures for optimal performance.

The Personnel Audit and Skills Gap Analysis Project, she added, would play a crucial role in building a technology-driven and performance-oriented civil service capable of supporting Nigeria’s broader national development goals.