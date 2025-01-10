Aviation Ministry Perm Sec, Kana Visits NiMet

Share

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Dr Ibrahim Kana, on Friday, paid a visit to the Nigeria Meteorological Agency (NiMet).

Welcoming the Permanent Secretary, the Director General, and Chief Executive Officer of NiMet, Prof. Charles Anosike, briefed him on the operations of the agency and its relationship with the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), of which it is a member and NiMet DG/CEO the permanent representative of Nigeria with WMO.

“We have strong relationships with the Federal Ministry of Agriculture, the Ministry of Environment, the Ministry of Blue Economy, and other MDAs who rely on our weather forecast for various operations, Professor Anosike explained.

Responding, Kana expressed appreciation for the services NiMet is rendering towards the socio-economic development of the nation. He praised Prof. Anosike, the management team, and the staff of NiMet for their hard work and encouraged them to do more.

“I appreciate the strong relationship existing between NiMet and other government ministries and agencies. I call for even stronger and better relationships between the heads of the agencies.

“I will work with the Honourable Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mr Festus Keyamo SAN to see that NiMet receives more government support”, he promised.

As part of the visit, the NiMet DG/CEO took the visiting Permanent Secretary on a tour of facilities in the agency including the new digital weather broadcasting studio.

