Aviation Ministry, NAF To Deepen Strategic Collaboration – Kana

The Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Ibrahim Abubakar Kana, has reiterated the Ministry’s commitment to strengthening its partnership with the Nigerian Military, particularly the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), in key areas of mutual interest.

Kana made this known on Friday while receiving the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Hassan Bala Abubakar, during a courtesy visit to his office in Abuja.

He acknowledged the pivotal role of military aviation in national security and economic development, stressing the importance of collaboration between civil and military aviation sectors.

“While civil aviation leads the aviation sector, military aviation remains indispensable. There is a critical need for synergy, particularly in areas such as human resource development, safety, defence operations, and capacity building,” Kana said.

The Permanent Secretary expressed optimism about achieving harmonious cooperation among military personnel, civilian authorities, passengers, and other airport stakeholders.

He assured the Air Chief that his requests would be communicated to the Honourable Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo SAN, particularly concerning the expansion of the Air Force hangar at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA) in Abuja—similar to existing arrangements at airports in Lagos, Kano, and Port Harcourt.

Kana also described the proposed VIP lounge at NAIA as a timely and necessary project, affirming that it would be considered by the Minister and relevant agencies.

In his remarks, Air Marshal Abubakar acknowledged the Ministry as a strategic partner and reaffirmed the Air Force’s willingness to work closely with civil aviation authorities to enhance safety and operational efficiency.

“We are eager to collaborate with the Ministry in the areas of safety and capacity building. Increased military presence and cooperation with the Ministry and its agencies will help foster mutual understanding and improve service delivery,” he said.

The Air Chief also pledged the Air Force’s full support for the upcoming maiden edition of the International Air Show in Lagos, which he described as a significant platform to showcase Nigeria’s cultural heritage, economic potential, and aviation capabilities.

