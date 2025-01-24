Aviation Minister Wins New Telegraph Newspaper’s ‘Minister Of The Year Award’

Share

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo SAN, has been announced as the recipient of the prestigious Minister of the Year Award by the Board of Editors of the New Telegraph Newspaper.

The award letter was formally presented to the Minister on Friday at his office in Abuja by the management team of the newspaper, led by its Managing Director, Mr Ayo Aminu, and Editor-In-Chief, Juliet Bumah.

During the presentation, Mr Ayo Aminu lauded the Minister’s exceptional achievements and transformative impact on Nigeria’s aviation sector. “We have watched with keen interest the impressive track records of the Honourable Minister.

He won this nomination convincingly, leaving the Board of Editors with no choice but to unanimously select him for this award.

The formal ceremony is scheduled to hold on February 21, 2025, in Lagos,” Aminu said.

In his acceptance speech, Festus Keyamo SAN expressed gratitude to the New Telegraph Newspaper for the recognition and commended the publication’s integrity.

“The New Telegraph has withstood the test of time, operating without any form of story retraction, which is commendable,” the Minister said.

Reflecting on the significance of the award, the Minister noted, “You’re not alone in this recognition; other reputable newspapers have also nominated us for similar award.

This alignment of thought across the media landscape shows that we are doing something right. This award is not just for me it is a collective effort of my CEOs, Special Advisers, and my entire team. It will only motivate us to achieve more milestones in the aviation sector.”

The Honourable Minister also confirmed his commitment to attending the award ceremony in Lagos, saying, “I will be there in person to receive this honour.”

The New Telegraph Minister of the Year Award is a testament to Keyamo’s exemplary leadership, policy reforms, and unwavering commitment to advancing Nigeria’s aviation sector since assuming office in August 2023.

