Aviation Minister Signs Nigeria, Trinidad & Tobago BASA Agreement

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, and his counterpart, the Minister of Works and Transport of Trinidad and Tobago, Rohan Sinanan, on Monday signed a Bilateral Air Services Agreement (BASA) between the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago.

According to a statement released by Tunde Moshood, Special Adviser on Media and Communications to the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, the signing ceremony took place at the VIP Lounge of Piarco International Airport, Trinidad and Tobago, marking the official commencement of direct air links between both nations.

This landmark agreement is the culmination of diplomatic and technical conversations that began during the administration of former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

Years of strategic dialogue and mutual interest have now come to fruition through the proactive efforts of Minister Keyamo and his team.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Minister Keyamo stated: “Today’s signing not only fulfills a long-standing bilateral vision initiated during President Obasanjo’s tenure but also represents our commitment to expanding Nigeria’s global aviation footprint. This agreement will enhance trade, tourism, cultural exchange, and connectivity between Nigeria and the Caribbean region.”

The Minister was accompanied by senior officials from the Federal Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development.

The agreement grants designated airlines from both countries the right to operate passenger and cargo flights, establish commercial partnerships, and access each other’s territories under agreed terms. It is expected to significantly strengthen economic cooperation and deepen people-to-people ties.

Rohan Sinanan, Trinidad and Tobago’s Minister of Works and Transport, expressed strong optimism about the potential of the agreement to boost collaboration and expand aviation opportunities for both Caribbean and African carriers.

This BASA adds to Nigeria’s growing list of strategic international aviation partnerships and reinforces the Tinubu administration’s commitment to enhancing air connectivity, promoting regional integration, and strengthening diplomatic relations through aviation diplomacy.

