Aviation Minister Showcases Commitment To Enhancing Aviation Safety Standards

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has demonstrated the commitment of the present administration towards enhancing aviation safety standards.

This was even as he led a high-level delegation on a facility inspection tour of Prime Atlantic Safety Services (PASS), a leading Nigerian firm specializing in aviation security, maritime, and safety training, in Ogun State.

In a landmark visit underscoring the Federal Government’s commitment to advancing aviation safety and training, Keyamo, was accompanied by Ms Olubunmi Kuku, Managing Director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), and other senior executives, highlighting the government’s dedication to supporting innovation in aviation safety and capacity building.

This was contained in a statement signed on Sunday and forwarded journalists by Tunde Moshood, Special Adviser on Media and Communications to the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development.

During the tour at PASS’ state-of-the-art facility in Ipara, Ogun State, Keyamo commended the institution’s role in advancing safety training within Nigeria’s aviation and maritime sectors, emphasizing the importance of local expertise in safeguarding the nation’s airspace and waterways.

“The Federal Government is committed to fostering partnerships that elevate the standards of safety and training in aviation.

“Our collaboration with pioneering institutions like PASS signifies our focus on not only local but globally competitive aviation standards,” he stated.

Folake Soyannwo, Managing Director of PASS, provided insights into the company’s background and mission, noting that PASS has been operational since 2007, founded with the support of a Danish partner.

She further highlighted that PASS’ courses adhere to rigorous international certifications, with efforts underway to secure certification from the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), noting that this would bolster Nigeria’s reputation for excellence in safety training and compliance with global safety protocols.

Ayo Otuyalo, Group Managing Director of PASS, further elaborated on the institution’s mission, stating that “everyone working offshore should undergo training at PASS.”

“This focus ensures that PASS-trained personnel meet the highest standards for operational safety, strengthening Nigeria’s competitive edge in aviation and maritime sectors,” Otuyalo explained.

The Minister, alongside Ms. Olubunmi Kuku, toured various PASS training facilities, including advanced simulation centers designed for realistic emergency response and safety scenarios.

The visit provided the Minister and FAAN executives an opportunity to witness firsthand the innovative advancements and state-of-the-art technologies that PASS employs to deliver comprehensive safety training programs.

As Nigeria positions itself as a hub for aviation excellence in Africa, this visit marks a significant step in the Federal Government’s agenda to raise aviation standards, support high-quality local training providers, and promote international best practices within the industry.

