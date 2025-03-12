Aviation Minister Receives Jamaican Ambassador To Nigeria

Share

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, on Wednesday, received the Jamaican Ambassador to Nigeria, Lincoln Downer, and his Consular, Andre Hibbert, to his office in Abuja, for a significant diplomatic engagement.

According to a statement signed by Tunde Moshood, Special Adviser on Media and Communications to the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Downer, in his address, he expressed his deep appreciation for Nigeria, revealing an intriguing discovery from his four months as the Jamaican envoy to Nigeria.

“I have since discovered that Nigeria might be my ancestral home after all. This personal revelation set the tone for a productive discussion on strengthening the ties between the two nations, particularly in the areas of air services, trade, and investment,” he said.

The Ambassador emphasized the potential for mutually beneficial diplomatic engagements between Jamaica and Nigeria, highlighting the importance of improving and enhancing bilateral relations, including reviewing the existing Bilateral Air Services Agreement (BASA).

“I have been tasked by my country to review and improve on the diplomatic engagements between Jamaica and Nigeria, especially concerning air services,” he stated.

A key area of focus during the meeting was the matter of air travel and connectivity.

Downer disclosed that Jamaica currently lacks a national carrier, relying on neighboring Trinidad and Tobago for air transport.

He proposed the idea of combining the BASA between Jamaica and Trinidad and Tobago to address the air services gap, underscoring the increasing demand for travel from Nigeria to Jamaica.

The Jamaican Ambassador also shared the growing interest in Nigerian culture, particularly Afrobeat music and Nollywood films, which are trending in Jamaica.

This cultural exchange, he noted, further reinforces the need for enhanced diplomatic and air connectivity.

“There is no reason why we should not have a direct flight between our countries. Nigerians love Jamaica, and there is a rising demand for Jamaican spices in Nigeria,” Downer added.

The aviation Minister, in his response, welcomed the Ambassador’s proposals and expressed his eagerness to take the next steps.

“I am delighted to start the BASA arrangements. To ensure a swift resolution, we will set up a committee to expedite the process,” Keyamo noted.

He further committed to visiting Jamaica if necessary, stating that he would be willing to travel to Jamaica to finalize and sign the BASA agreement in person.

