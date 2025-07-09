Aviation Minister Receives Deutsche Bank Executives, To Explore Investment Opportunities

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, received in audience Mr. Andreas Voss, Head of Sub-Sahara Africa, Corporate Bank– Trade Financial Institutions at Deutsche Bank, in a strategic meeting aimed at fostering investment in Nigeria’s aviation sector.

This was contained in a statement released in Abuja on Wednesday by Tunde Moshood

Special Adviser on Media and Communications to the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development.

Mr. Voss, a renowned finance executive with a strong background in infrastructure development across Africa, commended the Minister’s impressive track record and transformative policies in the aviation industry.

He expressed Deutsche Bank’s readiness to partner with the Federal Government in advancing critical infrastructure projects, particularly in the aviation sector, which he described as ripe with investment potential.

Deutsche Bank, with over 40 years of presence in Nigeria and a global reputation for structured infrastructure financing, reaffirmed its interest in supporting the country through export credit arrangements, sustainable funding models, and innovative financing mechanisms.

Responding, the Minister welcomed Deutsche Bank’s overtures and stated that Nigeria is open for business, especially in the area of aircraft financing.

He emphasized that Nigeria currently presents a compelling investment case, with increasing traffic, a central geographical location, and a credible and stable position in global aviation.

“Now is the right time for investors to come in. Nigeria has the traffic and we are equidistant to almost every part of the world. All international carriers are benefitting from our traffic. We want to ensure Nigerian investors and international partners like Deutsche Bank also tap into this opportunity,” the Minister said.

To accelerate this collaboration, the Minister immediately constituted a working group to engage with Deutsche Bank’s team on potential investment areas within the aviation value chain.

Key focus areas of the discussion included: airport modernization and expansion projects, aviation safety and navigation system upgrades, green airport and sustainability initiatives and development of a National Aviation Training Academy

Both parties agreed to deepen engagements with a view to establishing long-term partnerships that align with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which prioritizes infrastructure growth, foreign direct investment, and enhanced service delivery in Nigeria’s aviation sector.

The visit by Mr. Andreas Voss marks a significant milestone in Nigeria’s drive to attract credible international financiers and boost investor confidence in the future of Nigerian aviation.