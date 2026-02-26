Aviation Minister Presents N184.39BN 2026 Budget Proposal To NASS

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has presented a proposed ₦184,392,160,433.00 budget for 2026 to the joint Senate and House of Representatives Committees on Aviation.

Speaking at the National Assembly, the Minister expressed appreciation to the Committees for their continuous support and cooperation since the inception of the current administration.

He reiterated the Ministry’s commitment to maintaining a strong partnership with the National Assembly to advance the growth and transformation of Nigeria’s aviation industry.

Keyamo noted that the 2026 budget proposal is strategically designed to modernize safety systems, upgrade digital infrastructure, and strengthen human capacity development across the aviation ecosystem. He emphasized that the Ministry remains focused on enhancing operational efficiency, regulatory compliance, and service delivery in line with global best practices.

Highlighting achievements in the 2025 fiscal year despite funding constraints, the Minister disclosed that the Federal Government successfully cleared outstanding debts owed to foreign airlines. Other notable milestones include Nigeria’s compliance with the Cape Town Convention, the reopening of direct flight operations to the United Arab Emirates, the commencement of direct Abuja–Heathrow flights by a local airline to enhance competition and reduce fares, and the establishment of a national aircraft leasing company to support domestic operators.

Keyamo also briefed the Committees on the recent fire outbreak at Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, which destroyed critical equipment belonging to some aviation agencies.

He appealed to the National Assembly to support the affected agencies in replacing the damaged assets, noting that the incident caused significant operational losses within the sector.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Aviation, Buhari Abdulfatai, emphasized that public funds must be judiciously managed, stressing that it is the constitutional responsibility of the National Assembly to appropriate funds and ensure transparency and accountability. He urged Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) to prioritize the completion of ongoing projects and avoid abandonment.

Senator Abdulfatai further encouraged the Minister to sustain the cordial relationship between the Ministry and the Committee, ensuring that the 2026 budget achieves its intended objectives.

Similarly, Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Aviation, Festus Olanrewaju, advised that budget implementation should be people-oriented, promote infrastructural development, and contribute meaningfully to national economic growth.

Present at the meeting were the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Dr. Yakubu Adam Kofarmata, Directors of the Ministry, and Heads of aviation agencies.