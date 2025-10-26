Aviation Minister Leads Air Peace’s Abuja Direct Flight To London Heathrow

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, on Sunday, led a contingent of passengers and dignitaries for the ceremonial send-off of Air Peace’s historic inaugural direct flight from the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja (ABV), to London Heathrow Airport (LHR).

The flight, which departed Abuja on Sunday morning, is expected to arrive in London this evening, marking a major milestone in Nigeria’s aviation industry and a significant step towards strengthening the country’s global air connectivity.

It would be recalled that the Minister has been at the forefront of securing explicit reciprocity of air-service rights under the Bilateral Air Services Agreement (BASA) between Nigeria and the United Kingdom.

In a letter dated August 1, 2024, addressed to the UK Secretary of State for Transport, Louise Haigh, Keyamo insisted that a Nigerian carrier be granted landing rights not only at London Gatwick but also at the prestigious Heathrow Airport, rights long held exclusively by foreign airlines.

Speaking during the ceremony, the Chairman of Air Peace, Chief Allen Onyema, commended the Minister for his decisive interventions in support of Nigerian airlines.

“I remember when Customs introduced a 4% FOB charge on our imports. We approached the Honourable Minister, and he immediately took up the matter with the Minister of Finance and Customs. Within a week, the 4% FOB charge was removed. Tell me why we won’t support or applaud this government,” Onyema said.

He added: “When government listens to the complaints and aspirations of its people, this is what happens. The Honourable Minister has also acted swiftly to remove other charges affecting helicopter and airline operators. It’s not just about Air Peace, every Nigerian airline has felt the positive impact of this administration.”

In his remarks, Minister Keyamo attributed the success of the historic flight to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s clear directive to support and empower Nigerian airlines.

“With that mandate in hand, we went to work,” Keyamo stated. “We examined the problems that have plagued local operators over the years. The mortality rate in our aviation sector has been high, more than 100 airlines have come and gone over the past four decades. Our mission is to change that narrative by ensuring the survival and competitiveness of our local carriers.”

He emphasised the critical role of the private sector, saying: “If you destroy the private sector, you destroy the country. Every strong economy thrives on the success of its private enterprises, they are the largest employers of labour and the engine of growth. We are determined to give our local airlines the leverage to compete fairly on the global stage.”

Keyamo noted that while international airlines have flown into Nigeria for nearly 90 years, Nigerian operators had long been denied similar access to key routes. “Under our BASA agreements, we had rights but no capacity, no access, no slots. Today, that changes,” he declared.

The Abuja–London Heathrow route, he said, underscores Nigeria’s renewed commitment to enhancing international connectivity, supporting indigenous aviation growth, and promoting local carriers as strong competitors in the global market.