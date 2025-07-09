The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, on Wednesday, inaugurated the newly constituted Board of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN).

The ceremony which was held at the Ministry’s auditorium in Abuja, drew dignitaries from across sectors, affirming government’s commitment to effective governance and transformative service delivery in the aviation industry.

The newly inaugurated board is chaired by His Excellency, Dr. Umar Abdullahi Ganduje.

The Managing Director/CEO of FAAN, Mrs. Olubunmi Kuku, will serve as Vice-Chairman, while Mrs. Bridget Gold, Director of Legal Services at FAAN, was appointed as Secretary to the Board.

Other members of the board include: Mrs. Dorothy Duruaka, Director, International Tourism Relations & Cooperation, Federal Ministry of Culture, Tourism & Creative Economy, Ahmed Ibrahim Sulaiman, Director, Air Force, Ministry of Defence, Engr., Nasiru Muazu, Dean, Air Traffic Service, Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (NCAT), Dr. Omozojie Okoboh, representative of the Federal Ministry of Justice and Engr. Peter Vembe, Director of Aerodrome Development, Federal Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development.

In his keynote address, Keyamo underscored the strategic importance of the newly inaugurated board to the Federal Government’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

He noted that FAAN, created under the Federal Airports Authority Act of 1996, stands as the fulcrum of Nigeria’s aviation development and international engagement.

“This inauguration is not just a routine event—it is a solemn call to national duty,” the Minister declared. “As board members, you are the architects of our aviation future. Your charge is to uphold safety, transparency, innovation, and efficiency in our airports while ensuring they reflect the best of Nigeria to the world.”

He emphasized four core mandates for the board which includes: Ensuring Safety and Security, Strengthening airport safety in line with global standards, promoting Sustainable Development, Encouraging environmentally responsible and economically viable growth, enhancing Passenger Experience, Prioritizing customer satisfaction, operational excellence and fostering Collaboration, Building synergies with stakeholders and development partners to position Nigeria as a regional aviation hub.

Speaking on behalf of the board, the Chairman, Dr. Umar Ganduje, expressed gratitude for the opportunity to serve and pledged close collaboration with the Ministry and all relevant agencies.

He assured that the board would adhere to best practices in governance and policy implementation.

The FAAN Managing Director/CEO, Mrs. Olubunmi Kuku, in her remarks, promised Nigerians a legacy of visible transformation at the nation’s airports.

“We are committed to driving measurable impact. By the end of this administration, Nigerians will be proud of the work we have done to upgrade and modernize our airport infrastructure,” she stated.

The inauguration signals a bold step forward in the administration’s aviation reform agenda, with high expectations placed on the new board to deliver excellence, integrity, and world-class service across Nigeria’s airport network.