Aviation Minister, Festus Keyamo Meets ICAO Team

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, on Wednesday, met with the visiting team of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), in Abuja.

This is contained in a statement issued in Abuja, by Tunde Moshood, the Special Adviser of Media and Communications to the Minister.

According to the statement, the ICAO team’s visit was precipitated by the much-awaited audit of the nation’s airports and the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority-NCCA for the Universal Safety Oversight Audit Programme (USOAP).

In his address of welcome, Keyamo extolled the virtues and recognized the roles of ICAO USOAP in the international aviation industry, saying that Nigeria recognized the role of ICAO, which was aimed at constantly addressing and enhancing global aviation safety through coordinated activities.

He said: “It is noted that the mission you embarked upon to Nigeria is a very important one aimed at, not only promoting global civil aviation safety through the monitoring of Contracting States’ safety oversight capabilities but improving their systems.

“It, therefore, gives me great honour that you are visiting Nigeria at this time when the nation just concluded a transition to a new government in the annals of our democracy.

The Minister expressed optimism that the accomplishment of this audit was a shared national responsibility and as such, has been the focus of the Federal Government.

“Nigeria is fully aware that ensuring a safe, secure, efficient and environmentally-friendly civil aviation system, with modern and adequate infrastructure requires adequately funded autonomous Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) and an Independent National Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB), together with well- established aviation service providers.

“In its bid to ensure continuous compliance with ICAO Standards and to meet the challenges of a rapidly growing air transport sector, the Nigerian Government has continued to maintain and to reposition the industry for efficiency and the path of sustainable growth, he said.

Speaking further, the Minister said, “Whilst Nigeria is not new to audits, no stone was left unturned in the preparation for this audit, to ensure a significant rise in the effective implementation of all the safety functional areas. Safety remains Nigeria’s priority, non-negotiable and it supersedes all other considerations for civil aviation.”

Being his first working visit to the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, the Minister was led on a tour of several departments of the NCAA office by the Director General of NCAA, Capt. Musa Shuaibu Nuhu was also at the Prof. Mansur Bako Matazu-led Nigerian Meteorological Agency-NiMET, where he was a guest presenter on Weather Forcast.