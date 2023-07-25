Aviation Media Symposium holds July 27th

All is now set for the League of Airport and Aviation Correspondents (LAAC) 27th annual conference which holds at the Providence Hotel, Ikeja Lagos. Like the previously held editions, this year’s conference with the theme: ‘Aviation Industry: Changing Times, Changing Strategies,’ is expected to attract key stakeholders in the nation’s aviation industry who would dissect the country’s aviation industry, its present status, inhibiting factors and the way forward.

This year’s conference will also see the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) awarded the ‘Service Provider of the Year 2022’ with its renewed drive to keep industries especially Aviation abreast with the climate situation and how it affects them.

Also, the General Manager, of Public Affairs, Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Mr. Sam Adurogboye, would be awarded the ‘Public Affairs Manager 2022. A statement signed by Mr. Albinus Chiedu, Secretary of, the Conference Committee, respectively, also stated that the theme was informed by the emerging changes in the approach to aviation business as regards technology, airline management and operations, financing, and other aspects of the aviation industry

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Dr. Emmanuel Merobole is the Guest of Honour, while Capt. Musa Nuhu, the Director-General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) would present the keynote address. Engr. Akin Olateru, the DirectorGeneral of, the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) the lead speaker would present an all-inclusive paper on ‘Funding Manpower Development In Nigeria’s Aviation Industry In The 21st Century,’ while Roland Iyayi, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), TopBrass Aviation would deliver an all-interactive paper on ‘Enhancing Airlines Profitability In Africa.’

Already, a larger part of the aviation stakeholders have confirmed their participation physically and virtually. Prof. Mansur Matazu, the Director-General, of the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMET), Dr. Taiwo Afolabi, the Chairman, of SIFAX Group, Mr. Tayib Odunowo, Managing Director, of Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), Mr. Kabir Muhammed, the Managing Director, Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) and Capt. Alkali Madibbo, the Rector, of the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (NCAT), Zaria have all confirmed their participation.