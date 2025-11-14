Aviation Lions Club Sensitises Youths On High Blood Pressure

Given the prevalence of high blood pressure (HBP) among Nigerian youths and across the globe, as well as the serious health implications in the body, the Aviation Lions Club has sensitised young adults on prevention and management of the ailment.

The event, which took place in Abuja, according to a statement, brought together young adults of different age brackets listening to Osita Kalu who educated them on the benefits of timely and consistent health checks. The club also conducted free medical checks on both HBP and sugar level on all participants.

Chris Najomo, President of the Aviation Lions Club, in his remarks, explained that they organized the awareness programme because of the high rate of HPB among the youth in the society.

He advised that parents should listen to the echoes of the younger ones around them by developing community-based programmes that engage and remind them that they are the future. Ignoring them and believing that the situation will always take care of itself leads to grave consequences in the future, he said.

Najomo noted that statistics revealed that most of the ones that come down with this disease are those with records of substance abuse, secondhand smokers as well as kids that run away from homes. He also admonished that the younger ones should always be free to air their feelings to their parents and other trusted adults around, on whatever ails them.

While delivering his keynote address to the younger ones, Kalu revealed that it is the function of the heart to bump blood to the whole body; but that HBP arises when the force of blood pushing against the walls of the arteries (blood vessels that carry blood) is consistently too high.

This, he said, forced the heart to work harder than usual, thereby damaging the arteries and leading to serious health problems like heart attack, stroke and kidney damage.

Pointing out some of the causes of HBP among the youth, he outlined as follow: Unhealthy lifestyle such high intake of salt, excessive intake of processed foods, sedentary attitude and lack of physical exercise, unchecked weight gain, insufficient sleep, too much screen time, tobacco intake and exposing oneself to secondhand smoking.

These unhealthy lifestyles and many more, according to him, is majorly responsible for the upsurge of cases of HBP among the youth.

According to him, “limiting screen time, avoiding tobacco and secondhand smoke, and managing stress are also crucial components, and involving the whole family in these changes can be very effective. “It is also important to consult a healthcare provider for a proper diagnosis and to manage any underlying conditions that might be contributing to HBP.”