Aviation: ‘Jet Fuel Costs, Economic Meltdown Tested African Carriers’ Resillience’

Chairman of EgyptAir Holding Company and 2024 President of AFRAA, Yehia Zakaria, has said, at the moment, Africa’s aviation industry finds itself at a crossroads, adding that the challenges the sector in Africa faces in recent years—whether due to global economic shifts, the impact of the pandemic, or rising fuel costs—have tested the operators’ resilience.

He disclosed that these challenges also gave them unique opportunities to innovate, collaborate and grow. In a 56th Africa Airlines Association (AFRAA) Annual General Assembly communique made available to New Telegraph at the weekend with the theme, “Transform and Develop the Airline Industry in Africa” held in Cairo, Egypt from November 17-19 2024, Zakaria further elaborated on Egypt’s strategic alignment to support the development of aviation.

“Our country has made significant investments in infrastructure, modernising airports and expanding air traffic management systems.

In 2023 alone, Cairo International Airport experienced a 31 per cent increase in passenger traffic, reflecting the growing demand for air travel in the region,” he added.

He urged African airlines to focus on collaboration and prioritise sustainability, adding, strengthening our partnerships is essential. By working together, sharing resources, and aligning our strategies, we can enhance operational efficiency, reduce costs, and expand our networks.

“Moreover, we must prioritise sustainability. The aviation industry plays a vital role in addressing climate change. Together, we can set an example for future generations, ensuring that air travel remains viable for years to come.”

The Secretary-General of AFRAA, Abdérahmane Berthé, noted that in 2024, African aviation continued its journey of recovery and growth, demonstrating remarkable resilience amid global challenges.

Berthe equally stated that the industry had not only recovered from the disruptions caused by the pandemic but has also shown significant growth, with many African airlines surpassing pre-pandemic operating levels.

This resilience, according to him, is evidence of the industry’s strength and adaptability and should reassure us all about its future.

Looking forward to the road ahead filled with opportunities and challenges, Berthé stated: “In the coming years, we will need to focus on critical areas such as increasing the efficiency of our operations, developing a more resilient and diversified aviation ecosystem, and continuing our work toward a more sustainable industry.”

“Our vision, leadership, and collaboration will make Africa’s air transport successful. Together, we will overcome challenges and lay a solid foundation for remarkable future achievements.”

He said that while Africa’s aviation industry continues to perform strongly, with increased passenger traffic and improved operational efficiency with key drivers including expanded routes, and rising domestic and international travel demand, one of the most fundamental factors determining an airline’s success or failure was the cost structure associated with its operations.

The Assembly, which brought together over 600 delegates was a melting pot of deliberations on deliberate actions, progress on best practices for African airlines and air transport stakeholders on strategies that will transform and develop the airline industry in Africa to realise its potential.

Among others, the Assembly’s recommendations were made on key areas such as aircraft financing in Africa, the need to transform African hubs through investment, innovation and enhanced connectivity, what pathway to Net-Zero by 2050 looks like for African airlines, how African airlines can transform and develop in an era of industry shifts, geopolitical changes, sustainability demands, technological advancements, artificial intelligence and innovations among others.

