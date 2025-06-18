Aviation: Intra-African Connectivity Holds Key To Aviation Growth –Report

Share

Embraer has published a report on the untapped potential to enhance intraAfrican air connectivity.

The comprehensive study underscores the critical role of improved air travel in driving economic growth and development across the African continent and was unveiled today at the AviaDev conference in Zanzibar.

Despite Africa accounting for 18 per cent of the global population, it contributes less than three per cent to global GDP and only 2.1 per cent to global air passenger and cargo traffic, according to the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

This disparity is fundamental in the continent’s limited intraregional air connectivity, a significant bottleneck in Africa’s economic and aviation development.

The report identifies the need for more direct flights, more frequencies, efficient hubs, improved technology, and stronger partnerships/alliances, plus a focus on right sized aircraft and passenger experience and is available to download.

On the matter of economic and aviation growth potential, Africa’s GDP is expected to grow at 3.8 per cent per year over the next 20 years, with Revenue Passenger Kilometer (RPK) growth projected at 4.4 per cent per year, surpassing growth rates in Europe and North America.

Although Africa has the world’s lowest propensity to travel, its potential for growth is immense. Developing intraregional connectivity will be a key driver of this growth.

Currently, 64 per cent of intra-African markets are served with seven weekly flights or less, indicating a significant opportunity to enhance connectivity.

Many African originand-destination (O&D) markets remain underserved or entirely unserved by direct flights, forcing some passengers to connect through distant hubs, sometimes as far away as Europe or the Middle East.

Embraer’s report identifies 45 intra-African routes not currently served with a direct flight, that could sustain multiple weekly direct flights, supporting regional economic growth.

The top 10 routes could sustain at least three direct flights per week with a 100-seat aircraft. The report also utilizes an intra-Africa stimulation curve developed by Embraer, based on the last 10 year’s traffic data, which estimates expected passenger numbers when opening a direct flight.

The data shows that the stimulation factor varies according to the market size. For example, a market with 50 passengers before the opening of a direct flight will see a 40 per cent increase in demand.

For a smaller market such as 20 passengers, the opening of a direct flight would result in an 80 per cent increase in demand.

Efficient hub operations and increased frequencies are also crucial for improving connectivity quality, offering passengers more flexibility and convenience.

Right-sized aircraft, such as Embraer’s E2, are essential for developing connectivity in fragmented markets.

These aircraft offer lower trip costs and increased range, making them ideal for both short and medium-haul routes, and excel at opening and sustaining and growing new routes.

Stephan Hannemann, Senior Vice President Sales & Marketing, Head of Region Middle East and Africa at Embraer Commercial Aviation, said: “This report, and the data behind it, highlights the significant potential for new routes and improved hub connectivity across Africa.

By deploying the right aircraft and enhancing in – tra-regional air travel, Africa can unlock new economic opportunities, improve the overall travel experience for millions of passengers, and unlock the continent’s economic potential.”

Jon Howell, CEO and Founder, AviaDev, said: “Africa is dedicated to supporting the development of air connectivity to, from and within Sub-Saharan Africa.

Embraer’s new report illustrates the vast opportunities already on offer to deliver better intra-African connectivity and ensure a robust and resilient future.”

