Aviation, Interior Ministries Collaborate On E-Visa, Others

The Ministries of Aviation and Aerospace Development have resolved to cooperate and collaborate to seamlessly introduce the e-Visa system and handle other overlapping responsibilities for the Country.

The two ministries formally made their resolutions known on Wednesday in Abuja when the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, received the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, for a meeting on the implementation and enforcement of immigration protocols.

In his opening remarks, Keyamo noted that the two ministries had decided to cooperate and collaborate, adding, “We have been doing this seamlessly.”

“Welcome, and thanks for your patience. What we are doing here today is a further testament to the determination of this government to foster cooperation between key ministries with overlapping mandates,” Keyamo said.

“From day one, the Aviation Ministry and the Interior Ministry have decided to cooperate and collaborate on several issues that were stalled for many years through successive administrations, and the relationship has been seamless.”

He continued, “My brother here, the Minister of Interior, and I have met on several occasions behind the scenes. This is the first time we are doing it in front of the cameras, but we have met several times on issues that were stalled for so many years.

“Under this government, these issues have been seamlessly resolved between Aviation and Interior. Today is another example of that cooperation and collaboration, especially regarding the introduction of the e-Visa. The details will be explained by my brother, the Minister of Interior.”

Keyamo emphasized that the ministries, along with their agencies including the Immigration Service, NCAA, and FAAN have agreed to work tirelessly and smoothly on this new initiative, with no objections to the program, which is primarily led by the Minister of Interior.

He also yielded the microphone to Tunji-Ojo to explain further.

Speaking at the meeting, Minister of Interior, Tunji-Ojo, highlighted the positive outcomes of the collaboration between his ministry and Aviation, particularly in the area of national security.

“Let me start by appreciating the Honourable Minister of Aviation for all the support. What he said briefly has a very serious effect on our national security architecture,” Tunji-Ojo began.

“He spoke about the AP solution, the Advanced Passenger Information System. The two ministries collaborated, and today our borders are safer than ever. In the last couple of weeks, many people on Interpol’s red notice list have been arrested in Nigeria at the point of entry via the AP solution.

“These individuals, before this administration, would have found their way into Nigeria. But because we decided to work together in the interest of the renewed agenda of Mr. President, they have been arrested and handed over to Interpol.”

He further expressed gratitude for the ministry’s partnership with the Aviation Ministry, adding that they would not have been able to achieve such significant progress in border security without their support.

Tunji-Ojo also commended FAAN for its support in the successful installation of E-Gates in terminals at Lagos and Abuja airports.

“We are here today to discuss the third leg of our collaboration, the e-Visa and the introduction of the automated landing and exit cards,” he continued.

“Previously, travelers had to fill out a paper form for landing and exit cards, but we are automating the process. This will take effect from May 4, 2025.

“The landing and exit cards will now be filled out online before boarding and presented to airlines before being allowed to board. The NCAA will be responsible for coordinating and regulating this, as they are fully committed to border security.”

Tunji-Ojo also shared details of the e-Visa process, which will ease entry into Nigeria while enhancing national security.

The e-Visa system will include online applications, with a centralized visa approval center already set up at the Immigration headquarters.

The system will be integrated with international criminal record databases, including Interpol, to conduct better background checks on applicants.

“We are also working to remove bottlenecks and ensure that people can obtain visas to Nigeria without having to lobby anyone,” the Minister added.

“We want to open our borders without compromising national security, allowing people to explore the beauty of Nigeria.

The Ministry of Interior will play a key role in this, while the Ministry of Aviation, as the coordinator and regulator of airlines, will also have a significant role to play.

Both ministries have agreed to form a mini-team, alongside the NCAA and NIS, to work on the implementation framework and protocols.”

