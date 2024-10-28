Aviation Ground Handling Firm To Raise Charges By Over 300%

Share

Starting next week, the two major aviation ground handling firms in Nigeria, the Nigerian Aviation Handling Company Plc. (NAHCO) and the Skyway Aviation Handling Company (SAHCO) will review the ground handling charges for domestic airlines subject to approval by the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).

The worsening macroeconomic challenges in the country have forced ground-handling companies to propose new handling rates for airlines. Some of the ground handling firms that spoke to New Telegraph said the charges could be by over 300 per cent to bring the safety threshold charge at par with what is obtainable in other African countries.

There are indications that both NAHCo and SAHCO will address the media next week to announce the new charges that could change from N70,000 for handling B737 which the majority of the country’s airlines operate to between N200,000 and N350, 000 while CRJ and other light aeroplanes may oscillate between N150, 000 and N240, 000.

Many of the handlers said the firms have always faced backlash from airlines whenever they are faced with the dilemma of reviewing charges at a time when domestic carriers have continued to increase fares by over 700 per cent in the last two years while ground handling charges have remained the same for more than five years.

