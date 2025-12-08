Aviation: Ground Handlers Can’t Sustain Financial Shocks

…FG’s intervention needed, says Aboderin

Managing Director of Skyway Aviation Handling Company (SAHCO), Mrs Adenike Aboderin, has renewed the company’s call for tax incentives on the importation of ground support equipment.

She said the sector is under intense pressure from inflation, soaring foreign exchange rates and the rising cost of technical assets.

According to her, Nigerian handlers can no longer sustain these financial shocks without a targeted policy intervention from the Federal Government.

Speaking to New Telegraph at the weekend, Aboderin explained that the industry’s unavoidable dependence on foreign-manufactured equipment has created a structural imbalance. She said most critical tools, spare parts, software and even basic utilities are imported, making them vulnerable to currency volatility and global supply chain disruptions.

She noted that tax incentives would help operators acquire modern equipment that supports safety, efficiency and sustainable growth across all airports. She added that SAHCO has continued to maintain service quality in more than twenty-two locations nationwide.

However, she stressed that the cost of acquiring and preserving high-value equipment continues to exceed what operators can afford. She said, government support has become essential to protect the competitiveness of Nigerian ground handlers and secure their future in an industry that is becoming increasingly technology-driven.

Aboderin also highlighted in green ground-supported the firm’s aggressive investment in green ground support equipment.

The SAHCo MD described this transition as a strategic step that supports climate goals and positions the company ahead of environmental regulations. SAHCO now operates the largest network of charging points for electric GSE at Nigerian airports.

Lagos alone, she said, has multiple charging bays at both the airside and technical areas, while Abuja is fully equipped. She disclosed that the company is also installing solar-powered charging stations to ensure uninterrupted operations during grid instability, thereby reducing emissions and operational downtime.

She explained that the growing fleet of electric equipment has already improved fuel savings and reduced maintenance costs, adding that the move also aligns with global aviation standards, particularly the shift towards environmentally responsible handling operations.