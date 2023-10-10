Aviation Companies Raises Tariffs From 33% Access Fee

Airport users are beginning to groan following the sudden hike in fees by aviation companies despite the nation’s dire economic situation and the calls for a downward revision of rates.

On Tuesday, Bi-Courteny Aviation Services Limited (BASL), which operates Murtala Muhammed Airport Two (MMA2) in Lagos announced an increase in car park and lounge services at its terminal to as high as 33%.

The Lagos Airport toll had climbed by almost 50% by July of this year, according to the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN).

On July 1, 2023, FAAN raised the tolls that drivers on the route had to pay from N200 to N300 for automobiles, N500 from N300 for Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs), N1,000 from N500 for trucks (with six tyres), and N2,000 from N1,000 to N2,000 for trailers.

READ ALSO:

Additionally, FAAN increased its annual registration within the time frame, depending on the vehicle, from N80,000 to N85,000 and N100,000.

FAAN has increased the toll fee at the Abuja airport in the same July.

In accordance with the revised tariff, vehicles now pay N300 instead of N200, while SUVs now pay N500 instead of N300.

Bi-Courtney Follows suit

A statement by BASL’s Head of Corporate Communications Department, Ajoke Yinka-Olawuyi on Tuesday, said that the new tariffs for car park and VIP Walk-in Lounge would commence on November 1, 2023.

Yinka-Olawuyi posited that the tariff upward review was in light of the new economic reality in the country.

She said that the decision had long been held down, in clear economic solidarity with the airport terminal users, despite its inevitability, until it became inevitable for smooth and excellent operational purposes.

The statement quoted Mr Kola Bamigboye, Head of Spaces and Premises for BASL, as saying that the car park tariffs had been revised to align with its ongoing efforts to maintain and upgrade the facilities, ensuring a safe and convenient parking experience for its passengers.

Bamigboye posited that the new car park tariff structure would take into cognisance car park users who spend less than 30 minutes within its multi-storey car park facility, thereby making it more convenient for users.

33.3% increase on VIP Lounge

For the lounge access fee, Esther Ojeiwa, Supervisor-In-Charge of Lounge Services at MMA2, said the upward review of 33.3 per cent was necessary in order to maintain topnotch services at the lounge.

According to Ojeiwa, travellers seeking comfort and convenience can utilise the MMA2 VIP walk-in lounge since it offers a peaceful setting to unwind and relax before boarding and departing from scheduled flights.

She continued, “We have updated our lounge tariffs, offering even greater value for your money, to further enhance the lounge experience.”

The public was reassured by the statement that the adjustments were necessary to enable continuous enhancements to the MMA2’s facilities, services, and overall passenger experience.