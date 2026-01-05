Aviation Firm Hires Director

Falcon Aerospace Limited has appointed Captain Ahmed Borodo as non-executive director to consolidates its international expansion.

Borodo is the chief executive officer of Flybird Aircraft Management Services Limited, a fully licensed business aviation firm operating in Nigeria, and brings extensive experience as a pilot and aviation executive.

Borodo obtained a degree in accounting and a master degree in development studies from Ado Bayero University, Kano. He obtained his FAA Private Pilot License in 2007 and got Commercial Multi-Engine Certifications from Flight Safety Internationa, United States.

He previously served as a pilot for Virgin Nigeria Airways, Gyro Air, and Azman Air Services and currently sits on the boards of Airalay Capital Limited, Rehoboth Insurance Brokers, and Flybird Capital Group, Mauritius.

His appointment is expected to strengthen Falcon Aerospace’s governance framework and contribute to the strategic direction of the company as it p u r s u e s further international growth and operational excellence.