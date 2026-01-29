Aviation Financing, Fleet Modernisation: Keyamo Leads Nigerian Delegation To Dublin

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has led a Nigerian delegation to the Airline Economics Growth Frontiers Global Conference in Dublin, Republic of Ireland.

According to a statement in Abuja on Thursday by Tunde Moshood, Special Adviser On Media and Communications to the Minister, attending the conference positions Nigeria at the centre of global aviation financing, fleet modernisation, and airline competitiveness discussions.

The conference, which brings together global aircraft lessors, financiers, airline executives, and policymakers, provides a strategic platform for Nigeria to engage international partners on access to modern aircraft, improved airline balance sheets, and sustainable growth across the aviation value chain.

Part of the statement reads: “the Minister’s delegation comprises key industry leaders and regulators, including the Director General, Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Capt. Chris Ona Najomo; Director, Air Traffic Management, Federal Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Ahmed Tijani; and prominent airline chief executives such as Toyin Olajide (Air Peace), Dr. Obiora Okonkwo (United Nigeria Airlines), and Mr. George Urensi (Ibom Air), among other stakeholders.

“For the second successive year, the Nigerian contingent stole the spotlight at the conference, with participants recalling the Minister’s heroic performance and compelling oratory presentation at last year’s edition. This year’s engagement further reinforced Nigeria’s growing influence and credibility within the global aviation financing community.

“Nigeria’s aviation transformation agenda gained further momentum on Day Two of the conference when the Honourable Minister led the delegation in a pivotal strategic meeting with Aercap, the world’s largest aircraft leasing company. The Aercap team was led by its Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Angus Kelly.

Discussions focused on building a long-term strategic partnership aligned with Nigeria’s fleet modernisation objectives and the urgent need to strengthen operational capacity among Nigerian airline operators. The engagement explored innovative leasing solutions, flexible financing structures, and practical pathways for fleet renewal to support Nigerian airlines’ access to modern, fuel-efficient aircraft.

“These measures are critical to improving operational efficiency, enhancing safety standards, reducing operating costs, and positioning Nigerian carriers to compete more effectively on regional and global routes.

“Subsequently, the Honourable Minister and his delegation held high-level discussions with Afreximbank, led by Ms. Kanayo Awani, Executive Vice President, Intra-African Trade & Export Development, and Ms. Helen Brume, Director & Global Head, Project & Asset Based Finance.

“The meeting reinforced Nigeria’s strategic intent to deepen aviation finance partnerships and leverage Afreximbank’s catalytic role in supporting African carriers through structured financing, trade-enabling instruments, and risk-mitigation solutions.

“Discussions underscored a shared commitment to a collaborative government–industry approach that places aviation at the centre of economic growth, regional integration, and intra-African trade. Particular emphasis was placed on fleet development, airline sustainability, and the creation of financing frameworks capable of unlocking long-term value for Nigeria’s aviation ecosystem.

“Through these engagements, the Honourable Minister continues to drive a proactive, market-facing aviation diplomacy, ensuring Nigeria remains attractive to global lessors, financiers, and investors while delivering a stronger, safer, and more competitive aviation sector for the nation.”