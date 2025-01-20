Aviation: FG To Tackle Tax, Insurance Hurdles For Nigerian Carriers

Share

Nigeria’s aviation industry is riddled with multiple taxes as the Federal Government may have concluded plans to cut multiple charges to allow airlines to be profitable.

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mr. Festus Keyamo, who was head of Nigeria’s delegation to a three-day Airline Economic Conference in Dublin, Ireland lamented that another significant concern was the excessive withholding tax imposed on Nigerian airlines.

The forum presented an opportunity to tackle the lingering issue of perceived risks in Nigeria’s aviation. Invited by Boeing, Nigeria’s participation underscored its aim to better Nigeria’s aviation ecosystem.

At 10 per cent, this tax, he noted, far exceeded the rates paid by airlines in other regions, further eroding the already narrow profit margins within the industry.

Keyamo highlighted that Nigerian airlines face significantly higher insurance premiums—between 10 per cent and 20 per cent more than their counterparts in other jurisdictions.

He attributed this disparity to perceived risks in Nigerian aviation, which he described as exaggerated and disconnected from the reality of operations within the country.

“Our airlines consistently meet their financial and operational obligations, particularly under Aircraft, Crew, Maintenance, and Insurance (ACMI) arrangements, and defaults are minimal,” he stated, reinforcing the reliability of Nigeria’s aviation sector.

The Minister emphasised the sector’s resilience, underpinned by a robust travelling population and financially responsible airlines.

He noted that such strengths were often overlooked in global assessments. Keyamo announced collaborative efforts with local and international insurance stakeholders to address these challenges.

Discussions at the conference centred on strategies to place risks within the Nigerian market or through internationally recognised bodies like Lloyd’s of London, aiming to reduce the financial burden on Nigerian carriers.

