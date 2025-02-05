Aviation Experts Hail Tinubu For Appointing Najomo NCAA Boss

Share

A pressure group with a special interest in Aviation, the National Association of Aviation Progressives (NAAP), has lauded the appointment of Captain Chris Najomo, as the substantive Director General (DG) of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).

President Bola Tinubu had on Tuesday, written to the Nigerian Senate, urging that Najomo be confirmed as substantive DG of the agency.

In a letter addressed to the Senate President and read on the floor of the Red Chamber on Tuesday, Tinubu urged lawmakers to expedite action on the confirmation process in accordance with the Civil Aviation Act of 2022.

Najomo was first appointed as Acting DG of the NCAA in December 2023, when Capt. Musa Shuaibu Nuhu was suspended from office by President Tinubu.

In a statement signed on Wednesday by the President of Aviation Progressives, Engr. Gideon Ogar and Secretary, Chief Aderibigbe Alao; the group acknowledged the laudable achievements of Najomo since he was appointed in an acting capacity, saying, he would surpass the expectations of Nigerians when given the full power to operate.

The group, made up of mainly aviation experts, appreciate President Tinubu for nominating Najomo as substantive DG, calling on the Senate to expedite action to confirm him, “as a matter of national importance”.

“For President Asiwaju Bola Tinubu to have nominated him for the substantive position of a Director General, means he acknowledged the many good works he has been doing at the NCAA since 2013 December.

“It means our dear President and other critical stakeholders acknowledged his good work and believe in him. We have also monitored the activities around that space since he became the acting DG. We are aware of why the former DG was suspended and we know the level of sanity, decorum, transparency and quality services Captain Chris Najomo brought to bear.

“His stern leadership qualities and insistence on operational services that align with global best practices, has not only reduced corruption and tragedy, it has also helped in stamping Nigeria’s aviation system in the global map of reckoning. None could have done it better.

“We, at the National Association of Aviation Progressives (NAAP) wholeheartedly welcome the appointment of Captain Chris Najomo as substantive DG of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority.

“We appreciate the President for this great step and we urge the Nigerian Senate to make his confirmation a top priority for the nation”, the statement reads in part.

The group expressed confidence in Najomo’s ability to lead the regulatory agency, emphasizing that his nomination aligns with the efforts of President Tinubu to strengthen the nation’s aviation sector.

As Director General, Najomo will be responsible for overseeing safety regulations, industry compliance, and policy implementation within the NCAA, a crucial agency in Nigeria’s aviation sector.

