Aviation: €67M Radar System For Upgrade, 13 Years After

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has met with renowned France-based global air surveillance radar provider, Thales, over the upgrade of the country’s radar system. In 2022, it was estimated that the planned upgrade of TRACON, commissioned 13 years ago, would cost N23billion while the Safe Tower Project (STP) and the Wide Area Multilateration (WAM) system, a surveil- lance facility to cover the Gulf of Guinea would cost N13billion and $12.9 million (N5.5bn at N433 to a dollar) respectively. The TRACON project is a major facility, which has eased air navigation and the surveillance of the Nigerian airspace and also enabled real-time search and rescue operations within the country’s airspace.

The history of TRACON dates to 2003, when the Federal Government first muted the idea of investing in a modern radar facility akin to what exists in developed economies. But it was not until seven years later in 2010 that the project was eventually brought on stream following a successful deal with Messrs Thales of France, leaders in radar manufacturers in Europe. Thales had played a pivotal role in radar system installations globally, integrating its services into France in the early 1950s and in Germany in 1963. The firm installed the country’s multi-billion National Total Radar Coverage of Nigeria, otherwise known as TRACON. Thales has been instrumental in radar installations for major international airports such as London Heathrow and Charles de Gaulle, among others.

Accompanied by his team, including aviation expert, Layi Are, Keyamo aimed to initiate a comprehensive upgrade to the radar system of the Nigerian aviation industry. The ministerial delegation traveled to Rouen-Ymare, Thales’ headquarters, located two hours away from the French capital, to inspect and understand the functionality of the latest radar equipment. “I have taken my time to come all the way because I want the best equipment for my country. I want the Nigerian aviation sector to compete favorably in terms of the installation of the latest equipment. That’s why I am here to take a tour and see the latest radar equipment in town,” stated Keyamo.

The Vice President of Thales, in charge of the Civil Radars Segment, Lionel DE Castellane, warmly welcomed the Minister and guided him through the inspection of facilities. Castellane highlighted the urgent need for the upgrade of Total Radar Coverage of Nigerian airport facilities, especially at major airports such as Lagos, Abuja, Kano, Enugu, and Port Harcourt. He drew attention to the ongoing TRACON (Total Radar Coverage of Nigeria) project, initiated 18 years ago, emphasizing the need for urgent modernization. Castellane informed the Minister that Phase 1 of the TRACON project, initially signed with the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) in 2022, is 80 per cent complete and scheduled for completion by May 2024.

He disclosed that discussions on financing arrangements for the second and third phases were underway. Recognizing the financial magnitude of the project, Thales has secured a loan facility of €30.6 mil- lion from Commerzbank Group, a German financial institution, with the French Guarantee Agency providing backup support. “We’re only waiting for the Nigerian government to give us the nod to formalize the financing arrangements. Even as we speak, the Commerzbank director here in France is a call away anytime. She’s ready to travel to Nigeria for the formalities”, Costallane said. Following an extensive and insightful presentation, the Minister was presented with a beautiful radar system model as a token of appreciation.