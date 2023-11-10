Aviation Devt: Eno Lauds Emmanuel’s Strides, Pledges Timely Completion Of Ibom Airport Project

Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State on Friday said his predecessor, Mr Udom Emmanuel had a large heart for embarking on the breathtaking projects in aviation development in the State.

Pastor Eno spoke when he led the leadership and members of the State House of Assembly, the State Executive Council members and his party officials on a tour of facilities including the new terminal building, maintenance, repair and overhaul facility, and new taxiway among others, at the Victor Attah International Airport.

He said his visit to the project’s site, has exposed to him the enormity of the work at the airport.

“Let me pay glowing tributes to the past administration of Mr Udom Emmanuel, for taking such a gigantic step. The (former) Governor has a large heart to have been able to embark on this project and we trust that by the grace of God, we will fully complete it and get it operational.

“There are nine projects here and sometimes Akwa Ibomites may not know.

The Governor highlighted that his campaign promise included ensuring that projects executed by the past administration are effectively put to use.

“When I was campaigning, I knew as I was campaigning for governorship, that we were not going to leave any project behind. We know there are some projects we must finish, and until you finish it, Akwa Ibomites cannot derive the full benefits of that project.

He likened Governance to a relay race, where a team passes on the baton to the next team.

“I am hoping that our team here will be the one to take the baton to the finishing line to be part of the history that has already been made”, Pastor Eno said.

“It is great to know that we have such a facility sitting here. I have personally booked an appointment to see the Honourable Minister of Aviation to see how the federal government can work with us on granting a free trade zone license for this airport in order to help us attract investors.”

The Governor acknowledged that there was a soft opening of the facility upon completion of the major construction works and remarked that it became expedient for the two arms of government to have a firsthand assessment to ascertain the finishing touches requirements to allow its full activation.

The governor promised to make funds available for the required fine-tuning.

” I had to come here personally with members of my Exco and members of the House of Assembly so that we can see things for ourselves and try to know where we can direct funding. Yes, we had a soft opening and now there is still some work to be done.

“So we budgeted for it. Thankfully I came with the Honourable Speaker and leadership of the House.”

On the MRO which, according to the Governor, has been on course since 2002, he reaffirmed the resolve of his administration to ensure that it begins operation in full capacity to give the state the full gain it was intended.