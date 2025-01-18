Aviation: Connectivity to take centre stage at ATM 2025

Share

Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2025 to welcome the world’s aviation industry to discuss the latest trends impacting the sector, in line with this year’s theme, ‘Global Travel: Developing Tomorrow’s Tourism Through Enhanced Connectivity’

New technology, sustainable aviation, corporate travel, and the ‘gate escape’ to be discussed in detail

The international travel community will explore a broad range of industry-related opportunities at the Dubai World Trade Centre from 28 April to 1 May 2025

Aviation sector will take centre stage at the forthcoming Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2025, with focus on connectivity attracting the attention of leaders from the sector that are expected to participate at this 32nd edition of the yearly event billed to hold at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) between April 28 and to May 1, 2025,

Several sessions are slated to take place throughout the four-day event, covering a variety of trending topics, ranging from sustainable aviation and new technology to the return of corporate travel and the rise of airport entertainment, under the show theme; Global Travel: Developing Tomorrow’s Tourism Through Enhanced Connectivity.

One particular topic expected to garner attention is the anticipated increase of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), which, according to the latest findings from the International Aviation Transport Association (IATA), has seen SAF production double in 2024 to one million tonnes, with production expected to top 2.1 million tonnes in 2025.

Regionally, Emirates and Etihad have significantly reduced CO2 emissions using SAF on routes including Singapore Changi Airport, Amsterdam, London Heathrow, Paris, Lyon, Oslo, and Japan.

New technology will also be addressed due to its increasing role in supporting airports and airlines to drive operational efficiencies and reduce costs. Artificial intelligence (AI), for example, supports aviation industry professionals in various ways, from streamlining the customer journey to tracking weather, optimising routes, and even undertaking predictive maintenance.

Speaking on this development, Danielle Curtis, Exhibition Director ME, Arabian Travel Market, said: “At ATM, we recognise the critical importance of addressing the latest trends and innovations shaping the aviation industry. New technology and the increased use of sustainable fuels will be a game-changer for the sector, with far-reaching benefits for years to come.”

The sector’s growth is a topic anticipated to create substantial discussion on the show floor. In 2025, industry revenues will surpass $1 trillion for the first time, according to IATA. In addition, traveller numbers are expected to hit 5.2 billion, up 6.7% compared to 2024, exceeding the five-billion mark for the first time, with the number of flights expected to reach 40 million.

