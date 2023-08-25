Aviation Committee Seeks Revival Of Cargo Lifting In Plateau

The Aviation Cargo Roadmap Committee on Friday said it has held a fact-finding meeting to investigate and revive cargo lifting in Plateau State.

The fact-finding meeting which aimed towards boosting of exportation of agricultural products in the state, was held in Jos, the state capital.

The event had stakeholders from all relevant sectors of the economy, Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON), Export Promotion Council, Tourism Council, Agriculture, and Transportation all present at the deliberations.

The Federal Government of Nigeria had set up the Avia-Cargo Roadmap Committee to investigate the dwindling rate of air cargo transport within and out of the country with Plateau being the first point of focus due to its agricultural strengths.

The coordinator of the Committee Mr Ikechi Uko noted that Plateau State which had been known to be a major contributor to air cargo transportation in the past has gone from 25 flights per day to barely available.

He noted that research had shown that Plateau’s location and agricultural potential are central to the progress of the nation.

“We chose to come to Plateau first because this is the food basket of Nigeria and this airport is central to the future of this particular thing because they have done it in the past; if we can get it right in Plateau, then we have solved Nigeria’s problem.

“So if it is only this airport we can get to be active to begin to export, then Nigeria can do well. We heard that in the past they had flights a day out of Jos but today if you have one flight, it’s a miracle; so what went wrong?

“We are here on a fact-finding mission, We have seen the State Governor, and we have told him what we observed and what we think we need to do, such as widen the runway a little, build a warehouse with cold chain facilities so that when you bring this fresh produce from the farm you can keep them there until the plane comes.

“Because if you bring them to the airport now and there are aircraft they are gone, so that’s why we are here, after meeting with the state government we are meeting with the producers to examine their challenges and how can we change this narrative,e,” he said.

Uko explained that the reports from the visit to Plateau when collated, would serve as a template to the other states the group will be visiting.

“So when we go back, in writing our reports, we would say, this is what we think went wrong in Plateau state, If we can solve whatever has gone wrong, then we can use this template and take to other states and begin to implement them,” he said.

On his part, Plateau Commissioner for Transport Hon. Davou Gyang Plateau noted that though repairs to the airports were the federal government’s responsibility, the benefits of reviving the sector would be of immense benefit to the people of Plateau.

He however noted that efforts of the state governments are already in place to seek ways to promote the economy of the State.

“We have had an interaction with the airport authority and got to know that the runway is so limited for cargoes to land, that is the only limitation we have at hand which of course, is the federal government’s project.

“But our visitors here today are pleading with the state government if need be, By considering the advantages to the Plateau people, they are pleading and asking the state government to intervene by way of doing such an upgrade.

“So that we can blossom the economy of the state and as well bring in other investors into the state from other countries of the world. So basically, that’s why we are here discussing the ways we can boost the agricultural setting in Plateau” he said.

Earlier, Mr Dung Dayi and Mr Lomak Yakubu producers of agro products in the state while highlighting some of the challenges confronting air cargo lifting, highlighted the high rate of travel charges and cheaper imports of the same produce among other factors.