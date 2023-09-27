Following the proposed nationwide strike by the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC), some Aviation and banking industries have thrown their support for the industrial action.

New Telegraph had on Tuesday reported that the organised labour under the aegis of the NLC and TUC announced its decision to embark on a nationwide strike starting from October 3, 2023.

The unions made this known while citing the failure of the Federal Government to effectively implement policies aimed at alleviating the suffering of Nigerians.

The organised labour unions had made demands from the Federal Government following the removal of the subsidy on Premium Motor Spirit.

In addition to these demands, the NLC and the TUC are also requesting wage increases, the implementation of relief measures, tax exemptions, and improved allowances for public sector workers, as well as a review of the minimum wage.

During a virtual National Executive Council meeting held on Zoom, the National President of the NLC, Joe Ajaero, informed NEC members that discussions were held with TUC officials to explore potential courses of action.

Ajaero noted that it was resolved that the two centres work together to make their stance known to the government.

Following the development, the industries said as associations affiliated with either NLC or TUC, they are obligated to follow the directives of organized labour, even if it results in the closure of airports and banks.

In preparation for the strike, the President of the National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers, Elliot Ibie, stated that his fellow pilots and engineers would cease work in accordance with the NLC’s instructions.

Ibie said as an affiliate of NLC, it would surely join the industrial action because all of them are involved.

He said, ”Of course, we’d be joining the strike, we’re an affiliate of the NLC. We just finished a meeting, everybody is part of it.”

Asked if activities at the airport would be grounded, he said, “Yes, everywhere.”

Also, the President of the National Union of Air Transport Employees, Ben Nnabue, confirmed it will also down its tools in accordance with the NLC declaration.

He said, “Yes, we are an affiliate of NLC, so we’d be joining the strike.”

Similarly, the President of the Association of Senior Staff of Banks, Insurance and Financial Institutions, Oluwole Olusoji, said, “As an affiliate of the Trade Union Congress, we are bound by the resolutions until otherwise advised.

“We, however, expect that the government will act in good not just by making public pronouncements but actualising such statements without delay.”

The Head of Media of the Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria, Mr. John Ikemefule, has also affirmed that maritime workers would shut down the ports and jetties from Tuesday.

He stated, “It has been confirmed that the union will be joining the NLC and TUC to shut down the country from October 3rd. There will be a total and indefinite shutdown of the country. We are going to withdraw our members from jetties and terminals.’’

On his part, Deputy President of the Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria, Emmanuel Jaja, said, “ATSSAN is under the Trade Union Congress, so we wait to get direction from our centre. As soon as we get directions from our labour centre, which is the TUC national, we take it from there.’’