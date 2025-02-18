Aviation: ‘Africa’s Challenged Despite Potential For Growth’

Share

A former Assistant Secretary-General of Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON), Alhaji Muhammed Tukur, has said Africa as a region, has experienced an increasing demand for air travel, driven by a rising middle class, growing international business relationships, and the increasing importance of tourism.

Despite these favourable factors, he noted that the aviation industry in the continent had faced numerous hurdles such as insufficient infrastructure, safety concerns, regulatory inefficiencies, and fragmented air travel networks that often limit intra-Africa connectivity.

According to the International Air Transport Association (IATA), air transport supports over seven million jobs across the African continent, and contributes around $60 billion to Africa’s GDP.

However, despite these contributions, the region’s aviation market remains underdeveloped compared to other regions such as Asia and Europe.

Tukur further stated that the economic development of a country was one of the most critical drivers for the aviation sector, stressing that as a higher Gross Domestic Product (GDP) typically correlates with greater disposable income, higher demand for air travel, and a more developed infrastructure to support avia tion.

He said: “The strongest aviation markets in Africa are generally those with the highest GDP, and those that have taken steps to improve aviation infrastructure and connectivity.

The weakest markets highlight the vast differences across national borders.” Taking a cursory look at some of the continent’s airlines, particularly Ethiopian Airlines, Tukur said the airline’s achievements during the past year were too numerous to mention, but highlights include the signing of an MoU with Boeing for the purchase of up to 20 Boeing 777Xs; the signing of a sustainable aviation fuel production and acquisition agreement with Satarem; the entry of its first A350-1000 into service, and the announcement of plans to construct Africa’s largest airport at Abusera.

In May-2024 Ethiopian Airlines CEO, Mesfin Tasew, called for the elimination of government interference in African airlines, stating: “Governments must remove their hands from the airlines if they want to see their airlines become successful, independent, self-sufficient in financing, and the like.

“It might be an ambitious wish, but the success of Ethiopian Airlines in contrast to many of its regional competitors is proof that it is a goal worth striving for.”

Tukur reiterated that South Africa, as Africa’s second largest economy, was home to major international airports like OR Tambo International Airport (Johannesburg) and Cape Town International Airport – but it has been put in the shadow because of Ethiopia’s rise.

Share

Please follow and like us: