Avian Flu Crisis: US Begins Importation Of Eggs From Turkey, S’Korea

The United States government has announced the commencement of egg importation from Turkey and South Korea to address a severe supply shortage caused by multiple bird flu outbreaks.

This was contained in a press statement issued on Friday, March 21 by Brooke Rollins, Agriculture Secretary to US President, Donald Trump.

According to Rollins, the imports have already commenced, while discussions are ongoing with other countries to further boost supply.

“We are talking in the hundreds of millions of eggs for the short term,” she stated.

The egg shortage, which has seen prices soar across the country, is a result of avian flu outbreaks that forced American poultry farmers to cull at least 30 million birds.

Saturday Telegraph gathered that the rising cost of eggs became a major campaign issue during last year’s US presidential election, as Trump used it to criticize his predecessor, Joe Biden, over inflation and the high cost of living.

Upon returning to the White House in January, Trump tasked Rollins with stabilizing the egg market and bringing down prices. Since then, American officials have reportedly approached several countries, including Poland and Lithuania, about potential egg imports.

Katarzyna Gawronska, Director of Poland’s National Chamber of Poultry and Feed Producers, confirmed the discussions, stating that egg shortages are a global concern.

Meanwhile, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) reports that wholesale egg prices have dropped by nearly 50% since late February, suggesting that consumer prices may soon follow suit.

“The downward trend underscores the effectiveness of USDA’s approach,” the agency stated.

Speaking to journalists, Rollins assured that egg imports would be temporary and would cease once American farmers were able to ramp up production.

