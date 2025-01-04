AVI FELDSTEIN: Wine is about connection to the land, history, values

Share

A poet and philosopher turned winemaker, Avi Feldstein has become an icon in the Israeli wine industry. His claim to fame is the creation of Segal’s Unfiltered, and Feldstein is now putting his energy into his namesake independent brand.

​Avi Feldstein wine is the first kosher release under his name. It includes red and white blends, reflecting the Rhone varietals on which they are based, with an Israeli twist. Award-winning packaging and Avi’s winemaking “magic” present an unprecedented and exclusive limited production in the US.

Below is Excerpts from an interview with Avi Feldstein.

Effect of the Israeli conflict

This has been one of the most challenging times in my life as a winemaker. Since October 7, 2023 our winery has been in a danger zone – missiles, threats from Hezbollah, you name it.

There were days when it was just too risky to go to the vineyards or even step foot in the winery. But despite that, we went anyway. Why? Because this isn’t just a job – it’s what we believe in. It’s who we are. Wine is about connection – to the land, to history, to values.

That belief gave us the strength to keep going, no matter how tough it got.

Supply chain disruptions

The conflict inevitably disrupted supply chains, from sourcing materials to managing logistics. Grapes were harder to access during the harvest season, and ensuring quality required extra effort. Nevertheless, we were able to navigate these challenges through careful planning and collaboration with local growers and partners.

Employee welfare

My first priority has always been my team – these are not just colleagues, they’re like family to me. Nachman, Taakov, Sharon, and Aharon have been absolutely incredible during this time.

Their safety was my top concern, so we adjusted workflows and schedules to keep them out of harm’s way. Despite everything, their dedication and resilience have been inspiring. They’ve shown up with heart and determination, reminding me every day why this work matters.

Community support

The way the community has come together during this time has been incredible. Neighbours showed up to offer shelter, help and even raised money to support those affected. It’s in moments like these that you realise wine is not just a product; it’s a symbol of who we are. We’ve done everything we can to support our neighbours and employees because we’re all in this together. That spirit of solidarity has been a source of strength for all of us.

Emotional impact

I won’t sugarcoat it – it’s been emotionally draining. You wake up every day unsure of what’s coming next. But at the same time, this work gives us purpose. It is grounding. It reminds us why we do what we do.

Adding to this, we cannot forget that there are still 100 hostages in Gaza – soldiers, family men and women risking their lives for us. We owe it to them to continue living and doing our part.

We wish for all the hostages to return home safely and alive, along with our soldiers. We salute the IDF and their immense efforts since the vicious attack by Hamas and the multi-front war they are navigating. Their bravery and dedication inspire us to keep going.

Adaption strategies in production

We’ve had to be flexible – more than ever. The dates of the harvest were sifted to adapt to the security situation, ensuring we could pick the grapes safely. Bottling schedules were also adjusted to work around the disruptions.

Every decision was about balancing safety with keeping the winery running. It’s been a constant dance, but one we’ve learned to navigate without compromising quality.

Innovations

If there’s one thing I’ve learned, it’s that challenges push you to think differently. The real innovation this year is that we managed to survive and continue creating wines despite everything.

Beyond that, our focus on using autochthonous grapes and crafting unique blends, like ‘Shemesh’ (a blend of Syrah, Grenache and Argaman), reflects our innovation philosophy.

These wines are not just about technique; they embody the story of resilience and creativity that defines us.

Market dynamics

I think people understand that Israeli wines have a story to tell, and in times like these, that story becomes even more meaningful. Our consumers are smart drinkers – if they feel that our wines don’t reflect quality and drinkability, they won’t stay.

There are plenty of other choices out there. That’s why it’s my responsibility to stay true to myself and to our philosophy. I must maintain a consistent winemaking style so that our unique imprint is tasted year after year, earning the trust and loyalty of those who enjoy our wines.

Marketing approaches

We’ve shifted our focus to highlight our journey – what it takes to create wine in these conditions and why it matters. During the war Israelis showed incredible solidarity by purchasing more wines from the north to support local businesses affected by the situation.

For us, however, the focus has never changed. My winemaking agenda has always included a deep respect for the geographical origins of Upper Galilee. It’s about staying true to the land and its story, which is what gives our wines their soul.

Outlook

I see a bright future ahead, even with everything going on. The challenges we’re facing now will shape us, make us stronger. Israeli wine is still carving out its identity, and I’m excited to be part of that journey.

Hope and resilience

What gives me hope? My team, the community and the simple act of making wine. There’s something powerful about transforming grapes into something that brings people together. It’s a reminder that even in the hardest times, there’s beauty and connection to be found.

Share

Please follow and like us: