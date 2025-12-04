AVEVA Wins 2025 Microsoft Manufacturing Partner Of The Year Award

AVEVA, a global leader in industrial software, has been named the winner of the 2025 Microsoft Manufacturing Partner of the Year Award.

The company was honoured for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementing customer solutions based on Microsoft Azure.

This award recognises AVEVA’s work in providing innovative services and solutions to industrial and manufacturing customers using Microsoft Cloud technologies. The collaboration equips operations teams with AI-powered, real-time data insights, enabling smarter manufacturing, stronger supply chains, and enhanced consumer relationships.

This is achieved by combining AVEVA’s industry expertise with Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Fabric, and advanced generative AI technologies.

Rob McGreevy, AVEVA’s chief product officer, stated that the award validates how pairing deep industrial expertise with hyperscale cloud intelligence can fundamentally reimagine possibilities in manufacturing.

The company was selected from more than 4,600 nominations from 100 countries. Microsoft’s Chief Partner Officer, Nicole Dezen, congratulated the winners, noting that this year’s partners harnessed the power of Microsoft’s Cloud and AI to deliver transformative solutions that push the boundaries of innovation.