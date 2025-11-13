AVEVA Unveils Next-Generation Industrial Digital Twin

AVEVA, a global leader in industrial software, has announced a major leap forward in digital transformation with the unveiling of its next-generation integrated edge-to-cloud digital twin technology.

The announcement was made before an audience of over 5,000 delegates at Schneider Electric’s Innovation Summit, where AVEVA revealed powerful enhancements that unify trusted engineering data with real-time operational insights on a single, connected platform.

At the core of the announcement are significant upgrades to AVEVA Asset Information Management and the AVEVA PI Data Infrastructure, now fully integrated into the AVEVA CONNECT industrial intelligence platform.

This integration creates a seamless, high-fidelity digital twin environment, breaking down data silos and enabling industrial enterprises to enhance asset reliability, optimize decision-making, and accelerate digital transformation at scale.

According to Rob McGreevy, Chief Product Officer at AVEVA, the innovation brings together contextualized data and visualization tools to deliver actionable intelligence powered by AI.

“This convergence happens within the CONNECT platform, built on Microsoft Azure, where contextualized data is visualized together to unlock more value through AI-powered dashboards and analytics,” McGreevy said.

The new capabilities streamline data transfer to the cloud, improve data accessibility, reduce infrastructure costs, and enable more accurate and predictive analytics across industrial operations.