AVEVA Names Khaled Salah Vice President For Africa

AVEVA, a global leader in industrial software driving digital transformation and sustainability, has announced the appointment of Khaled Salah as Vice President for its Africa region.

In this role, Salah will lead a team of approximately 30 employees and oversee the execution of AVEVA’s growth strategy across Africa. He will report directly to Jesus Hernandez, Senior Vice President for EMEA. Salah brings a strong focus on sustainable industrial progress to the position.

He holds an MBA in Management from Warwick Business School in the UK and a master’s degree in Engineering from Egypt’s Ain Shams University. Salah began his career at Schneider Electric in 2013, gaining extensive experience in global supply chain, procurement, and commercial strategy.

He progressed through key roles, including Europe Procurement and Supply Chain Strategy Manager and Global Commercial Strategy Director for Industrial Automation, building strategic expertise across these domains.

After 12 years with Schneider Electric, he joined AVEVA in 2022 to lead the global strategic partnership between AVEVA and Schneider Electric. There, he managed a 30-person team and spearheaded the introduction of new AVEVA software solutions, unlocking significant growth across all of Schneider Electric’s industry verticals.