Aveva Names Director

A global leader in industrial software, AVEVA, has appointed Joanna Mainguy as sustainability accelerator director. Main guy’s appointment testifies to AVEVA’s dedication to strengthening the company’s sustainability impact in line with advancing global climate commitments.

The company said in a statement that Mainguy would focus exclusively on sustainability solutions and strategies to accelerate innovation that would help the its customers to achieve their net-zero targets. Also, she would look at how the company would leverage the current market and customer analysis to inform its in-house development team, advise on new customer collaborations and on how the company should grow its partnership network and M&A pipeline to reflect its sustainability priorities.

Mainguy would also lead the implementation of a sustainability solutions plan tailored to meet the most pressing needs of AVEVA’s industrial customers on low-carbon transition, circularity and resilience, via an integrated product, marketing and sales approach. Mainguy has worked across the entire energy value chain and has more than 15 years of experience in process industries and the energy sector, including work for major system integrators, software and energy companies.

She will work closely with company’s portfolio, business area and R&D leads to continue to develop new sustainability capabilities and drive collaboration on go-to-market initiatives that support industry with contributing to an accelerated energy transition and shift to a circular economy. Mainguy was formerly undustry director, EMEA for energy & sustainability at Microsoft, where she led strategic engagements with major energy providers and supported the energy transition with digital solutions.

The Global Head of Sustainability, AVEVA,Lisa Wee said: “We are excited to welcome Joanna to AVEVA. She will bolster our mission to enable faster uptake of existing sustainability solutions across the industrial landscape, while in parallel we continue to invest in product capabilities and partnerships that will push out the frontiers of sustainability innovation for industry.”