Global leader in industrial software, AVEVA, has met its scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions targets for 2025 early and accelerated investment in software solutions that help customers in the UK and beyond to decarbonise.

The results, which are contained in the company’s 2023 sustainability progress report, reveal significant progress across all three pillars of the company’s sustainability framework, encompassing product strategy, operations and culture. It has also cut the GHG emissions associated with business travel (Scope 3) by 20 percent (actual 43 percent) from FY20 baseline.

It remains in the top 25 percent of security benchmarks (BitSight), even as it has increased the employee confidence in reporting unethical behavior to top 25 percent for industry Looking to next year, the company disclosed that it will continue our work to maintain these results and will focus on achieving our other 2025 ESG targets.

“Our third sustainability report reflects the tremendous progress we have made over the past year to reduce our own environmental footprint, enhance our sustainability handprint with our customers, and strengthen our culture at AVE- VA. I’m proud of our whole team for the focus and commitment to drive meaningful change.

These gains will inspire us as we continue to pioneer software that enables industry to be at the center of delivering a more socially just, low-carbon future,” said Caspar Herzberg, CEO of AVEVA. The report marks AVEVA’s third year of reporting on the progress and learning it has made against its strategic environmental, social and governance (ESG) framework and pledges.

The first report established guiding commitments to environment and gender for 2030, while the second launched 15 ESG targets for 2025.