AVEVA Emerges Global Industrial Software Leader In IDC Marketscape

AVEVA, a global leader in industrial software, driving digital transformation and sustainability, has been positioned in the leaders category in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Manufacturing Execution Systems 2024 -2025 Vendor Assessment.

According to the IDC MarketScape report, “AVEVA’s composable and model-driven MES combine the power of a business process management workflow engine with the standard functionality provided by an MES.

This facilitates multi-site standardisation, global key performance indicators (KPIs), industrial best practices, and continuous improvement.”

Explaining the strengths of AVEVA MES, the report stated: “Native integration with AVEVA’s operations control platform and PI System leverages agnostic connectivity to automation and IIoT devices, providing production control and operational execution tracking for fast-moving processes that rely on high levels of automation.

Together with its advanced MES capabilities and industrial data platform CONNECT, AVEVA is well positioned in the market.” Vice President Advanced Applications, AVEVA, David Bleackly, said: “We’re proud that AVEVA has been recognised as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Manufacturing Execution System Software Providers 2024-2025 Vendor Assessment.

In order to remain competitive in today’s challenging landscape, manufacturers need to leverage the power of operational data in the cloud to pursue agile supply chain operations.

The new insights generated by this data will support manufacturers in reducing waste, conserving energy and improving overall efficiency and sustainability across their plants.”

Also speaking, the Associate Research Director, IDC Manufacturing Insights, Lorenzo Veronesi, commented: “AVEVA MES is particularly suited to organisations looking to deploy their MES solution across multiple facilities/locations and include an MES as part of their digital transformation initiatives.”

In 2024, AVEVA launched its new hybrid MES solution which combines advanced model-driven MES capabilities at the edge with cloud-based data, analytics and visualisation services on CONNECT, its industrial intelligence platform.

