May 8, 2025
AVEVA Appoints Ory As EMEA VP

AVEVA, a global leader in industrial software driving digital transformation and sustainability in industries, has announced the appointment of Sébastien Ory, 48, as EMEA VP in charge of the partner and distributor network.

VP of AVEVA Southern Europe since 2022 and President of AVEVA France since 2023, Sébastien now replaces Karine Calvet while remaining President of AVEVA France.

In this new role, he will oversee the relationships with the various stakeholders involved in the distribution of AVEVA software and will have direct responsibility for more than forty employees spread across the EMEA region.

Ory will report directly to Jesus Hernandez, the new SVP of the EMEA region, who replaces Evgeny Fedotov, now CCO of RIB.

