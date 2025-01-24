Averting Deaths From Fuel Tanker Explosions

Share

Going from bad to worse are the recurring ugly incidents of fuel tankers overturning and exploding on decrepit roads, resulting in otherwise preventable deaths. That often takes place when people nearby the place of the tanker rush to scoop fuel that is spilling out.

The recent explosion of a 60,000-litre fuel tanker which crashed near Suleja, Niger State took place in the early hours of Saturday January 18, 2025.

The mistake made by the residents who rushed to the scene with generators to siphon fuel from the tanker escalated a volatile scenario leading to the death of 98 people, apart from 56 others who have been taken to both primary and secondary healthcare centres for urgent treatment. That is according to Manzo Ezekiel, the spokesperson of the National Emergency Management Authority (NEMA).

Although Kumar Tsukwam, the Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) identified the victims as mostly impoverished people, the tragic situation keeps triggering the flaming questions on the root causes of the incident, why it keeps happening and the preventable measures to be put in place to drastically curb its recurrence.

Answers to these questions have become imperative because according to the FRSC there have been 1,500 reported incidents of fuel tanker explosions recorded since 2020. In September 2024 when a fuel tanker collided with a cattle-filled articulated vehicle, 48 people died while trying to scoop spilled fuel in Niger State. And in October of that same year 170 people also lost their irreplaceable lives while scooping fuel in a similar incident in Jigawa State.

Though the Petrol Tankers Drivers Association has blamed the frequency of the incidents on the poor state of the roads across the country, the lack of enforcement of road safety measures, including that on speed and load limits have been identified as contributory factors to the menace.

Furthermore, Nigeria, though an oil-producing country is still grappling with an aging 5,000-km long oil pipeline meaning most of the 50 million litres of fuel being consumed across the country is still being transported by road to the pumps Definitely, some urgent interventions are required to quench the conflagration of fuel tanker explosions and the attendant deaths.

Such is the situation that the ordinary citizen who is living from hand-to-mouth would easily capitulate to the pressure of the moment at the risk of his life

One of such measures is the recent directive given by President Bola Tinubu to the National Orientation Agency (NOA) to embark on a nationwide public enlightenment for the citizens to understand the high risks and environmental degradation involved in scooping spilled fuel soon after tankers overturn.

As the Niger State Governor, Mohammed Bago, has rightly admonished the safety of life should take precedence over the rush for get-quick riches through spilled fuel.

Having identified the causative factors responsible for fuel tanker explosions which often lead to astonishing figures of deaths, it is high time the needful is done through collaborative efforts across the federal, state governments as well as involvement of the private sector and communities.

To begin with, hitech infrastructure should be put in place by the Federal Government to ensure there are enough oil pipelines for the distribution of fuel to reduce the dependence on trucks. Secondly, there should be value for the humongous sums budgeted virtually every year on federal roads.

There should also be more frequent interaction between the FRSC and the Petrol Tankers Drivers Association so that both the speed and load limits are strictly abided by. Furthermore, we cannot shy away from the underlying factors of pervasive poverty and mass ignorance that have placed the average Nigerian on a survival mode.

Such is the situation that the ordinary citizen who is living from hand-to-mouth would easily capitulate to the pressure of the moment at the risk of his life. But then, the government should be there as the protective and providing father-figure for him.

That is more so going by Section 14 Sub-Section (2) (b) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended). Of great significance also is for enlightened citizens not to leave the burden of the public enlightenment on the shoulders of the NOA alone.

Several Non-governmental Organisations should play their noble and patriotic part, by reaching out to different communities and enlightening them on the dangers inherent in scooping fuel that has spilled from tankers that are involved in accidents, like that have taken place in Jigawa and Niger states.

The private sector should also contribute its quota by supporting the government in road construction, or sponsorship of public enlightenment through media advocacy, especially ones that are done in the local languages.

That would bring the message of protection of human life home to the people. As we express our heart-felt condolences to the bereaved families, we also urge all the stakeholders to walk the talk on instituting the preventive measures, as highlighted. Doing so will be cheaper and wiser than dealing with the aftermath of such repeated incidents.

